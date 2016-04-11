Experience the 2017 Presidential Inauguration with Style & Sophistication at the Renaissance Washington, DC Downtown Hotel

Celebrate with a custom cocktail party, spa treatments and a stay in the Presidential Suite

(firmenpresse) - WASHINGTON, DC -- (Marketwired) -- 11/04/16 -- Washington, DC will be bustling with spectacular presidential inauguration revelry as the upcoming election comes to a close. is perfectly placed in the center of the excitement at 999 Ninth Street NW, near luxurious shopping and dining locations in the heart of DC. Share in the enthusiasm and take advantage of the exclusive , designed for one lucky jet-setting couple looking to toast the inauguration of the 45th President of the United States with fervor and flair.

One special couple will be whisked away in a luxury town car to begin this memorable four-night stay in the hotel's stylish Presidential Suite, with premium amenities, a fully stocked bar and late night snacks from Liberty Market. Host a private posh inauguration party for 50 of your closest friends and family members. And after a night of celebrating, relax and unwind with spa treatments at the hotel's Aura Spa. The Renaissance Posh Presidential package is available for $60,000*.

Reservations for this Renaissance Posh Presidential package include:

Presidential Suite with terrace access for four nights

Fully stocked premium bar in the Presidential Suite that is refreshed nightly

Breakfast for two every morning in the Fifteen Squares Restaurant

Custom cocktail reception with DJ for 50 people in the hotel lobby, including semi-private seating areas

Personal Navigator to assist with Washington, DC discoveries while in town

His and her spa treatments at the hotel's Aura Spa

Late night snacks from the hotel's Liberty Market, featuring products from local artisans

The Renaissance Posh Presidential package is available for a four consecutive night stay in the capital. This exclusive offer is based upon availability at the time of contract and is on a first-come, first-serve basis. A non-refundable advanced purchase is required.

For reservations, please contact Steve Aronson at (202) 898-9000.

*Package price excludes tax and gratuity. Does not include additional F&B. Offer cannot be combined with any other promotions. Other terms and restrictions may apply.

Renaissance Hotels encourages guests to Live Life to Discover at 160 hotels in over 35 countries around the world. Each hotel is unique and every stay offers an opportunity to explore local discoveries exclusive to the destination. At Renaissance Hotels, we believe that every guest is a storyteller and we aim to deliver with unexpected experiences meant to be shared. Our signature events in our lobbies, bars & lounges are designed to showcase emerging talent in music, the arts, mixology and culinary and more to inspire new discovery. Renaissance are neighborhood experts who are ready to assist guests in discovering true local flavors and activities. R.E.N. Meetings offers groups an experience beyond a traditional meeting, rooted in creative sensory meeting design and custom-curated local excursions and networking events. At Renaissance Hotels, we work to ensure that every trip is transformed into an eye-opening, unforgettable journey.

Renaissance Washington, DC Downtown Hotel

999 Ninth Street NW

Washington, District of Columbia 20001

(202) 898-9000





Renaissance Washington, DC Downtown Hotel

