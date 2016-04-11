Celebrate with a custom cocktail party, spa treatments and a stay in the Presidential Suite
(firmenpresse) - WASHINGTON, DC -- (Marketwired) -- 11/04/16 -- Washington, DC will be bustling with spectacular presidential inauguration revelry as the upcoming election comes to a close. is perfectly placed in the center of the excitement at 999 Ninth Street NW, near luxurious shopping and dining locations in the heart of DC. Share in the enthusiasm and take advantage of the exclusive , designed for one lucky jet-setting couple looking to toast the inauguration of the 45th President of the United States with fervor and flair.
One special couple will be whisked away in a luxury town car to begin this memorable four-night stay in the hotel's stylish Presidential Suite, with premium amenities, a fully stocked bar and late night snacks from Liberty Market. Host a private posh inauguration party for 50 of your closest friends and family members. And after a night of celebrating, relax and unwind with spa treatments at the hotel's Aura Spa. The Renaissance Posh Presidential package is available for $60,000*.
Reservations for this Renaissance Posh Presidential package include:
Presidential Suite with terrace access for four nights
Fully stocked premium bar in the Presidential Suite that is refreshed nightly
Breakfast for two every morning in the Fifteen Squares Restaurant
Custom cocktail reception with DJ for 50 people in the hotel lobby, including semi-private seating areas
Personal Navigator to assist with Washington, DC discoveries while in town
His and her spa treatments at the hotel's Aura Spa
Late night snacks from the hotel's Liberty Market, featuring products from local artisans
The Renaissance Posh Presidential package is available for a four consecutive night stay in the capital. This exclusive offer is based upon availability at the time of contract and is on a first-come, first-serve basis. A non-refundable advanced purchase is required.
For reservations, please contact Steve Aronson at (202) 898-9000.
*Package price excludes tax and gratuity. Does not include additional F&B. Offer cannot be combined with any other promotions. Other terms and restrictions may apply.
