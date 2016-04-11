MBAC Announces Expected Date of Trading on the TSX Venture Exchange

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 11/04/16 -- Further to its press release of October 28, 2016, MBAC Fertilizer Corp. (TSX VENTURE: MBC) ("MBAC" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company expects that trading of its shares ("Shares") on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") will commence at the opening of markets on November 7, 2016.

Shares were delisted from the Toronto Stock Exchange effective at the close of market on July 11, 2016 and listed on the TSXV at the opening of markets on July 12, 2016. Trading in Shares has been suspended since April 5, 2016, on which date the Company announced the recapitalization transaction that was completed on October 27, 2016.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words, such as "are expected", "is forecasted", "is targeted", "approximately" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results or performance to be materially different from any future results or performance expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are based on a number of factors and assumptions made by management and considered reasonable at the time such statements are made, and forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Although MBAC has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate. The forward-looking statements contained herein are presented for the purposes of assisting investors in understanding the Company's plans, objectives and goals and may not be appropriate for other purposes. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, MBAC disclaims any obligation to update any such factors or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release to reflect future results, events or developments.

About MBAC

MBAC is focused on becoming a significant integrated producer of phosphate based fertilizers and related products. MBAC has an experienced team with significant experience in the business of fertilizer operations, management, marketing and finance. MBAC owns and operates the Itafos Arraias SSP Operations, which consists of an integrated fertilizer producing facility comprised of a phosphate mine, a mill, a beneficiation plant, a sulphuric acid plant, an SSP plant and a granulation plant and related infrastructure located in central Brazil. MBAC's exploration portfolio includes a number of additional projects in Brazil, including the Santana Project, a high-grade phosphate deposit located in close proximity to the largest fertilizer market of Mato Grosso State and animal feed market of Para State, and the Araxa Project, a high-grade rare earth elements, niobium and phosphate deposit located in close proximity to two operating mines, therefore benefiting from existing local infrastructure. In addition, MBAC owns an approximate 31.3% interest in GB Minerals Ltd. which owns the Farim Project, a high-grade phosphate deposit located in Guinea Bissau and an approximate 36.5% interest in Stonegate Agricom Ltd. which owns the Paris Hills Project, a high-grade phosphate deposit located in Idaho, United States of America and the Mantaro Project, a high-grade phosphate deposit located in Peru.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contacts:



MBAC Fertilizer Corp.

Cristiano Melcher

Chief Executive Officer





More information:

http://www.mbacfert.com/



PressRelease by

MBAC Fertilizer Corp.

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 11/04/2016 - 16:10

Language: English

News-ID 505087

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: MBAC Fertilizer Corp.

Stadt: TORONTO, ONTARIO





Number of hits: 44



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease