Prolacta Bioscience(R) to Sponsor Annual Summit of the Preemie Parent Alliance

(firmenpresse) - CITY OF INDUSTRY, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/04/16 -- ®, the nation's leading provider of human milk-based neonatal nutritional products, announced its sponsorship today of the Preemie Parent Alliance (PPA) Annual Summit, being held Nov. 4-6 in Falls Church, Va. The Annual Summit provides a collaborative platform for parent organizations, healthcare professionals and providers to identify and address the urgent needs of parents who have an infant in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU).

To support this year's theme, "Unity, Leadership and Perspectives," Prolacta will present speaker Emily Million, R.N., Prolacta Bioscience Clinical Liaison, who will share her personal experience as a parent of a 23-week old preemie. In addition, Prolacta Bioscience Advocacy Director, Carolyn TenEyck, R.N., will address a panel, "Perspectives in Neonatal Health: Industry Advocacy, Government Relations & Research," that explores how industry, parent organizations, research, and public policy can come together to effectively support preemies and their families.

"Prolacta is proud to lead the sponsorship of this year's Preemie Parent Alliance Annual Summit," said Scott Elster, President and CEO of Prolacta Bioscience. "Everything we do at Prolacta is dedicated to improving the health and wellbeing of preemies, and we feel an equal sense of responsibility to support the preemies and families during their tough and emotional journey in the NICU."

Prolacta Bioscience, Inc. is a privately held life sciences company dedicated to Advancing the Science of Human Milk®. The company pioneered the development of human milk-based neonatal nutritional products to meet the needs of critically ill, premature infants in the NICU. Prolacta leads the industry in the quality and safety of nutritional products made from donor breast milk and operates the first and only pharmaceutical-grade manufacturing facility for the processing of human milk. For more information please visit .

