Premier Christy Clark Featured Speaker at Inaugural Vancouver Women's Conference

(firmenpresse) - VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/04/16 -- There is a new conference in town and Premier Christy Clark has top billing alongside other power hitters like Pamela Martin, Carmen Cruz (The World Famous CFox!), Leah Costello, Almira Bardai (Jive Communications) as well as doctors, lawyers, a dating coach and medical marijuana experts who will band together at the Fairmont Pacific Rim Hotel in Vancouver on November 12, 2016 for the first of it's kind event.

Women and even some men (yes, men are invited too) will talk the taboo: sexism, misogyny, discrimination, bullying, gossip, fertility, menopause all the while trying to change the plight for girls and women in the world today. They will share stories, drink cocktails and view all the latest fashions from Marilyn's of West Vancouver. Cat & Nat: popular "For Moms Like Us" V-loggers from Toronto are coming in for comic relief. "Laughter is of course the best medicine," says McGrath.

The Vancouver Women's Conference is produced by Maureen McGrath, host of the Sunday Night Sex Show on News Talk 980 CKNW. "We will never solve the problems that plague women today like sexism, misogyny, exclusion, gossip, bullying, violence and hatred with the same minds that perpetuate these societal malignancies," said Maureen McGrath, Sunday Night Sex Show Host on News Talk 980 CKNW and creator of this inaugural event.

For women to end sexual harassment and assault, end misogyny and improve the lives of women, women need to unite through connection, engagement and networking. Women supporting women. That is what the Vancouver Women's Conference is all about on November 12, 2016 at the Pacific Rim. Proceeds to Ending Violence Association BC.

The Vancouver Women's Conference will be held on November 12 at the Fairmont Pacific Rim. Full Registration Details are available at:

