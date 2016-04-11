       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Payroll Source Group Offering All-Round Payroll Processing Services

Payroll Source Group has extensive payroll processing services. They cover various levels of payroll administration,

(firmenpresse) - FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

4th November, 2016. Payroll Source Group provides payroll processing towards ensuring proper administration of their clients payroll. They base their services in set values crucial to their chosen industry. Thecompany laid claim to being transparent, efficient, and professional.

Payroll Source Group has extensive payroll processing services. They cover various levels of payroll administration, like allotting payment to respective employee, making tax deduction, processing payment in accurate manner and creating custom invoices. Equally, they help clients meet their compliance requirements.

The company have experienced accountants in their services, and claim to being able to provide highly flexible payroll services. They provide payroll services that enable their clients cut off the cost and need for in-house payroll assistant.

Payrollprovide technical expertise to their clients and help the latter handle all complex matters such as legislation. Other services they provide include expert support to their clients on all payroll related concerns and issues, and helping organizations optimize payroll costs and giving them increased control over things.

Payroll Source Group help their clients oversee payroll activities to enable them focus on other aspect of theirbusiness. They have payroll specialists as part of their professional team who cater to payroll processing needs of each client.

Payroll Source Group offers one of a kind Human Resource services which include E-Verify & New Hire Reporting, Employee Handbooks, Background Checks, and Garnishments & Unemployment. That is not all, they also lift the burden of the Affordable Care Act off your shoulder by giving you an amazing tool at your fingertips which lets you complete all the ACA requirements without stress.

The company has been around for more than 50 years, and tax management has formed the nucleus of their service provision over these years. They claim to be the fastest in the industry as far as payroll taxes management is concerned.



As part of their desire to serve their customers better, they now offer comprehensive reporting system that shows detailed payment information to state withholding, SUTA payment, and EFTPS.

Some ofthe resources they use for payroll calculator include salary calculator, hourly calculator,W4 Assistant, Gross Up Calculator, Bonus Pay percent, 401 (k) calculator and the likes.

With their improved customer support, it has become easy for clients to make any change after they have submitted payroll. There is 24/7 online access bytheir clients to enable them access their accounts and those of their employees any time theydeem it fit. Payroll Source Group makes it easier for employees to access their W-2s and patsys.

Contact:
Michelle Leuciuc
Payroll Source Group
mleuciuc(at)payrollsourcegroup.com
866-229-7841
http://www.payrollsourcegroup.com/



Date: 11/04/2016 - 18:27
