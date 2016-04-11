       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Tajiri Resources Corp.: Final 666,667 Outstanding Warrants Exercised

(firmenpresse) - VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/04/16 -- Tajiri Resources Corp. (the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: TAJ) reports that it has received an additional CDN$33,383.35 following the exercise of 666,667 warrants associated with a private placement completed November 4th, 2015.

The warrants represent the last of the outstanding $0.05 warrants issued a year ago that were to expire November 4th, 2016. Management is pleased that all warrants issued as part of the November 2015 private placement have been exercised as it shows the ongoing commitment of Company investors to the long-term growth plan of Tajiri. Funds from the warrants will be used for acquisitions in Guyana, South America and for general working capital purposes.

On Behalf of the Board,

Tajiri Resources Corp.

Graham Keevil, President, CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements based on assumptions and judgments of management regarding future events or results. Such statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to revise or update such statements.

