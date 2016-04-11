Earn 7X Points on Slots, Keno and Video Poker Games While Watching Live Football Every Sunday in November

(firmenpresse) - SAN DIEGO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/04/16 -- Every Sunday in November at Club Barona members will earn 7X points playing their favorite slot, keno and video poker games while watching live coverage of all San Diego Chargers games and select NFL games on myVIEW® television screens. The Barona Party People will also bring exciting football-themed games with cash prizes to the casino floor throughout the day.

"We're making Sunday funday even better for our Club Barona members who are football fans," said Rick Salinas, general manager of Barona Resort & Casino. "Why watch the game at home when you can earn 7X points playing your favorite machines while watching the game live at Barona? We think everyone is going to love Sundays in November at Barona."

The Party People games will be played throughout the day from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. every Sunday in November and will include: Locker Room Punch Board, Football Flip and Win, and the Show Your Spirit game. Each game gives Barona Club members the chance to win up to $200. Points multiplied on slots, keno and video poker games are redeemable for cashback and promotional entries.

Named Best Casino and "Loosest Slots" for six consecutive years in the San Diego's Best Union-Tribune Readers Poll, Barona Resort & Casino is the ultimate gaming entertainment destination featuring 2,000 slot and video poker machines and over 90 table games. The AAA Four Diamond rated property features 400 spacious guest rooms and suites with beautiful views of Barona Valley, award-winning dining, the AmBience Day Spa, a full-service events center and the 18-hole championship Barona Creek Golf Club, which was rated the 4th Best Resort Course in California by Golfweek Magazine. For Barona Resort & Casino reservations and information, visit , or call toll free 888-7-BARONA (722-7662). You can also socialize with Barona on , , and .





