Digital Ally, Inc to Discuss Third Quarter 2016 Operating Results on Thursday, November 10, 2016 Conference Call

(firmenpresse) - LENEXA, KS -- (Marketwired) -- 11/04/16 -- Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLY), which develops, manufactures and markets advanced digital technology products for law enforcement, homeland security and commercial security applications, today announced that it will host an investor conference on Thursday, November 10, 2016 at 11:15 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its operating results for third quarter quarter 2016, along with other topics of interest. Operating results for third quarter 2016 will be issued Wednesday, November 9, 2016.

Digital Ally, Inc. develops, manufactures and markets advanced technology products for law enforcement, homeland security and commercial applications. The Company's primary focus is digital video imaging and storage. For additional information, visit

The Company is headquartered in Lenexa, Kansas, and its shares are traded on The Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "DGLY".

