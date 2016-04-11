Vista Completes Construction and Installation of Newest Thermal Gasifier

(firmenpresse) - WESTMINSTER, CO -- (Marketwired) -- 11/04/16 -- Vista International Technologies, Inc. (OTCBB: VVIT), a pioneer in efficient Waste-to-Energy (WTE) technology, is pleased to announce that it has completed the construction and installation of its Pilot Waste to Energy project. The next generation Thermal Gasifier used in this project represents a significant step forward for the company's already best-in-class technology, and will showcase the improved efficiency and emissions profile of the unit. The Company will now begin testing and optimizing the unit for commercial deployment and expects the unit to be fully operational in approximately in 4-6 weeks. Shortly thereafter, it is expected that the unit will be put into commercial use and begin generating revenue for the Company.

Vista International Technologies, Inc. has been producing Waste-to-Energy gasification systems for over twenty years, with installations across three continents. The Company's technology has low costs of installation and operation, and allows for the processing of virtually any hydrocarbon-based waste product, including municipal solid waste, waste tires, sewage waste, and biomass, among others. The company's Waste-to-Energy systems are emission friendly and extremely efficient, and can be used to produce heat, steam, and/or electricity.

