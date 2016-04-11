Founders Advantage Capital Corp. Announces Dividend Policy

(firmenpresse) - CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/04/16 -- Founders Advantage Capital Corp. (TSX VENTURE: FCF) (the "Corporation" or "FA Capital") is pleased to announce that as part of the Corporation's long-term strategy to maximize shareholder value, the Board of Directors has approved the implementation of a new dividend policy:

The first quarterly dividend ($0.0125 per common share) is expected to be declared in mid-March, 2017 to shareholders of record as at March 31, 2017.

Stephen Reid, President and CEO of FA Capital, commented: "With the announcement of our second intended acquisition this week, we believe that implementing a dividend policy is an important progression of our business. Although we consider ourselves a growth company, providing a dividend to our shareholders has always been one of our fundamental objectives. While we intend on reinvesting most of our distributable free cash into new acquisitions in 2017, we also want to commence providing some yield to shareholders."

About Founders Advantage Capital Corp.

The Corporation is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange as an Investment Issuer (Tier 1) and employs a long-term investment approach. The Corporation has developed an investment approach to create long-term value for its shareholders and partner entrepreneurs (investees) by pursuing controlling interest acquisitions of cash flow positive, premium middle-market privately-held entities. The Corporation seeks to win mandates by appealing to the segment of the market which is not aligned with traditional private equity control, royalty monetizations or related structures. The Corporation's innovative platform offers disproportionate incentives (contractually) for growth in favour of our partner entrepreneurs. This unique platform is designed to appeal to entrepreneurs who believe in the growth of their businesses and who want the added ability to continue to manage the business with a long-term partner.

The Corporation's common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "FCF".

For further information please refer to the Corporation's website at .

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this document constitute forward-looking information under applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking information typically contains statements with words such as "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "will", "expect", "plan", "schedule", "intend", "propose", or similar words suggesting future outcomes or an outlook. Forward-looking information in this document includes, but is not limited to:

Such forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions which may prove to be incorrect.

Although the Corporation believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them as the Corporation can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking information is based on expectations, estimates and projections that involve a number of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by the Corporation and described in the forward-looking information.

The foregoing list of risks is not exhaustive. For more information relating to risks, see the section titled "Risk Factors" in the Corporation's current annual information form. The forward-looking information contained in this document is made as of the date hereof and, except as required by applicable securities law, the Corporation undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

