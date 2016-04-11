Beyond Technologies Consulting Inc. to Provide Partner Managed Cloud for SAP(R) Software

To offer software subscription delivery of SAP solutions in a private cloud

(firmenpresse) - MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 11/04/16 -- Beyond Technologies Consulting Inc. announced today an agreement with SAP Canada Inc. to provide a partner managed cloud for mid-sized organizations across Canada. Beyond Technologies will offer an affordable, ready-to-use, subscription-based offering of SAP® solutions in its private hosted cloud, enabling companies in Canada to access SAP software quickly and easily without the need for up-front infrastructure costs associated with on-premise software deployments.

"Beyond Technologies is very excited about this new addition to our portfolio. We are now one of the few SAP partners that can offer our customers an end-to-end hosted cloud service for SAP solutions, from software acquisition to ongoing support, all with a top-tier cloud delivery model," said Alain Dubois, Partner, Beyond Technologies Consulting Inc. "Through our partner managed cloud, our customers can quickly realize all the latest technology and business benefits offered by SAP with the best-in-class ERP solution. Many organizations struggle with the decision of taking on a major project such as an ERP transformation. A cloud strategy allows them an easy entry point and eliminates the need for capital expenditures, permitting them to focus on business innovation rather than their IT needs."

As a provider of a partner managed cloud, Beyond Technologies will provide companies in Canada with a cost-effective, on-demand, cloud-based delivery model of their SAP software solutions. Beyond Technologies leverages two highly secure Canadian-based data facilities from oXya, a Hitachi Group Company, to provide its clients the best-in-class hosting services. Beyond Technologies also supplements these services with application migration, implementation, management and support services.

About Beyond Technologies

Beyond Technologies is a professional service firm, specialized in SAP solution integration and business process optimization. We have extensive experience across a wide range of industries. Founded by a team of consultants with over 20 years of integrated business management system experience, we know how to leverage business best practices and SAP solutions to deliver real and sustainable benefits to our clients. We offer intelligent, practical and innovative solutions that give our clients a competitive edge, in a timely and cost-effective manner.

SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE (or an SAP affiliate company) in Germany and other countries. See for additional trademark information and notices.

All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies.

