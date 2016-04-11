       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Half-Year Report as of September 30, 2016

Private Equity Holding AG
Half-Year Report as of September 30, 2016
Half-Year Report as of September 30, 2016

Zug, November 4, 2016

Private Equity Holding AG (PEH) has published the half-year report as of
September 30, 2016. Private Equity Holding AG (PEH) reports a comprehensive
income of EUR 3.8 million for the first six months of the financial year
2016/2017. As of September 30, 2016, the net asset value per share (NAV) stood
at EUR 76.58 (CHF 83.45). This represents an increase of 2.1% in EUR since March
31, 2016, taking into account the distribution of CHF 2.75 in July 2016.

Private Equity Holding AG (SIX: PEHN) offers investors the opportunity to
invest, within a simple legal and tax optimised structure, in a broadly
diversified and professionally managed private equity portfolio.

For further information, please contact:

Lara Jud, Investor Relations, lara.jud(at)peh.ch, phone +41 41 726 79 80,
http://www.peh.ch




PEH - Half-year report September 30, 2016:
http://hugin.info/130308/R/2048377/769157.pdf



