Private Equity Holding AG

Zug, November 4, 2016



Private Equity Holding AG (PEH) has published the half-year report as of

September 30, 2016. Private Equity Holding AG (PEH) reports a comprehensive

income of EUR 3.8 million for the first six months of the financial year

2016/2017. As of September 30, 2016, the net asset value per share (NAV) stood

at EUR 76.58 (CHF 83.45). This represents an increase of 2.1% in EUR since March

31, 2016, taking into account the distribution of CHF 2.75 in July 2016.



Private Equity Holding AG (SIX: PEHN) offers investors the opportunity to

invest, within a simple legal and tax optimised structure, in a broadly

diversified and professionally managed private equity portfolio.



For further information, please contact:



Lara Jud, Investor Relations, lara.jud(at)peh.ch, phone +41 41 726 79 80,

http://www.peh.ch









PEH - Half-year report September 30, 2016:

http://hugin.info/130308/R/2048377/769157.pdf







