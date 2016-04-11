Orca Gold Announces Closing of Private Placement

(firmenpresse) - VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/04/16 -- Orca Gold Inc. (TSX VENTURE: ORG) ("Orca" or the "Company") is pleased to report that it has closed the previously announced non-brokered private placement of 5,882,353 common shares of the Company at a price of $0.34 per common share, for gross proceeds of up to $2,000,000 (the "Private Placement"), subject to the TSX Venture Exchange's final acceptance. The Company received conditional acceptance of the Private Placement from the Exchange on October 28, 2016.

The proceeds of the Private Placement will be used to fund ongoing operations at the Company's 70%-owned Block 14 Gold Project, where it is currently conducting a pre-feasibility study, aimed for completion by the end of Q1 2017, and general working capital purposes.

An 8.0% finder's fee is payable in cash on a portion of the subscriptions from investors introduced by Eric Muschinski and Haywood Securities Inc.

All common shares issued under the Private Placement are subject to a restricted resale period, which is in effect until March 4, 2017, in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws.

About Orca

Orca Gold Inc. is a Canadian resource company focused on exploration and development opportunities in Africa, where it is currently focused on the development of its 70% owned Block 14 Gold Project in the Republic of the Sudan. The Company has an experienced board of directors and management team and a strong balance sheet, with a treasury of approximately $12.5 million at the date of this news release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "forecast", "project", "budget", "schedule", "may", "will", "could", "might", "should" or variations of such words or similar words or expressions or statements that certain events "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements relating to indicates and inferred mineral resources, the potential to expand the resource targets in the Main and East Zones, the plans of the Company to conduct preliminary metallurgical testwork and increase its ownership in Block 14 and the future potential of GSS to become a commercial mining operation, including exploration activities. Forward-looking information is based on reasonable assumptions that have been made by the Company as at the date of such information and is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: risks associated with mineral exploration and development; metal and mineral prices; availability of capital; accuracy of the Company's projections and estimates; interest and exchange rates; competition; stock price fluctuations; availability of drilling equipment and access; actual results of current exploration activities; government regulation; local political instability or unrest, local economic instability;

global economic developments; environmental risks; insurance risks; capital expenditures; operating or technical difficulties in connection with development activities; personnel relations; the speculative nature of strategic metal exploration and development including the risks of diminishing quantities of grades of reserves; contests over title to properties; and changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined. Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions management believes to be reasonable, including but not limited to the price of gold; the demand for gold; the ability to carry on exploration and development activities; the timely receipt of any required approvals; the ability to obtain qualified personnel, equipment and services in a timely and cost-efficient manner; the ability to operate in a safe, efficient and effective manner; the expected timing, costs, and results of a PEA; the expected burn rate; the regulatory framework regarding environmental matters, and such other assumptions and factors as set out herein. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates, assumptions or opinions should change, except as required by applicable law. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information contained herein.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

