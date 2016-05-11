Feierkarten Offers Outstanding Designs & Quality of Cards TO Make Any Invitation a Bit More Special

Feierkarten is the best invitation card manufacturing and selling store where you will find hundreds of designs and categories available from which you can choose any card that you think will be perfect for the invitation to the 60th birthday of your parent.

(firmenpresse) - For Immediate Release



Invitation to the 60th birthday, 5th November, 2016: Are you planning a grand party on the upcoming 60th birthday of your father or mother? You should plan everything preciously to make everything special for your beloved parent. Are you going to invite all your relatives and friends? Then you must be thinking of something special to invite them in the 60th birthday.



To make the invitation to the 60th birthday special for your parent, you can think of making a special invitation card to specially invite people with wonderful context and message. Sending e-mails for invitation has become a very common procedure, and it doesnt contain the value what invitation cards can do.



By choosing an excellent invitation to the 60th birthday card for your father/mother, you can make every invitee come to the celebration party. If you are looking for a professional store to buy high quality invitation cards for the 60th birthday of your parent then you can come to Feierkarten, which is the best invitation card manufacturing and selling store.



There are hundreds of designs and categories available from which you can choose any card that you think will be perfect for the invitation to the 60th birthday of your parent. There are variations of color, context, style is also available that allows you to find the exact invitation card that you are looking for.



The best thing about Feierkarten cards store is they offer customized cards to allow you add pictures and contexts of your choice. The custom made cards are very high in quality, in terms of design, printing quality and uniqueness. Buying a card from this store will make sure that each of your invitees is going to appear in the party. To know more,

http://www.feierkarten.de/geburtstag/einladungskarten-zum-60-geburtstag.html



About Company: Feierkarten is an online invitation cards manufacturing, printing and selling store that allows people to buy any customized card of their choice for different parties like birthday, wedding, reception, baptism or others.





Contact Details:

Author Name: Manfred Krug

Business/Company Name: Feierkarten

Local Address: Neue Wiese 41 - 31535 Neustadt

Phone Number: 05032-8000058

Company Mail id: info(at)feierkarten.de







More information:

http://www.feierkarten.de/geburtstag/einladungskarten-zum-60-geburtstag.html



Company information / Profile:

Feierkarten is the best invitation card manufacturing and selling store where you will find hundreds of designs and categories available from which you can choose any card that you think will be perfect for the invitation to the 60th birthday of your parent.

PressRelease by

Feierkarten

Date: 11/05/2016 - 00:53

Language: English

News-ID 505124

Character count: 2651

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Feierkarten



Meldungsart: bitte

Versandart: Veröffentlichung



Number of hits: 77



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease