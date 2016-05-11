/NOTICE TO DISREGARD - Druva

(firmenpresse) - SUNNYVALE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/04/16 -- We are advised by Druva that journalists and other readers should disregard the news release, "Druva Announces Industry's First Data Availability and Governance Solution for Salesforce" issued Monday, October 31, 2016, over Marketwired
LENEXA, KS -- (Marketwired) -- 11/04/16 -- Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLY), which develops, manufactures and markets advanced digital technology products for law enforcement, homeland security and commercial security applications, today announced that ...
MAYNARD, MA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/04/16 -- , the leading provider of continuous availability solutions, today announced that it has acquired Regal Maintenance Solutions, a third-party maintenance and support provider for Stratus products."Stratus h ...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL -- (Marketwired) -- 11/03/16 -- Innovative Architects has announced the opening of a new location in Florida to better serve the technology and IT needs of local businesses. The new office, located in Suite 300 of the brand new Atrium ...