Baidu's Facemoji Keyboard to Sponsor and Participate in Emojicon, World's First-Ever Emoji Conference

Launch of online #ThanksFacemoji campaign invites users to share whom they are thankful for, with the chance to win a flight home for the holidays

(firmenpresse) - BEIJING, CHINA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/04/16 -- Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU), the leading Chinese language Internet search provider, today announced Facemoji Keyboard's sponsorship and participation in the inaugural Emojicon conference held in San Francisco from November 4-6, 2016. The first day of the conference also marks the start of Baidu's #ThanksFacemoji campaign. Users can upload photos and share whom they are thankful for, using a holiday-themed emoji filter on the campaign website.

The multi-day celebration of all things emoji will host a number of panels and workshops with industry leaders and emoji fans from around the world. Emojicon will also feature an emoji-themed hackathon, art gallery and film festival, as well as an opening night party where Facemoji Keyboard will sponsor emoji-themed beverages and emoji caricatures for guests. Users can also visit the Baidu booth to win fun emoji swag bags and participate in the #ThanksFacemoji campaign in-person for a chance to win a $500 flight.

In addition, Yvonne Ng, Global Marketing Manager at Baidu's Global Business Unit, will present a session titled "" on November 6 to discuss the origins and techniques of Kaomoji, a popular style of text-based emojis from Japan.

For more details about the conference or Ng's session, visit the . To participate in #ThanksFacemoji, which runs from November 4-18, visit the . Three winners will be selected at random, the first of which will be announced at Emojicon on November 6.

Facemoji Keyboard is the international version of Japan's "Simeji Keyboard," which has reached over 20 million downloads in Japan since 2009. In 2016, Facemoji Keyboard debuted in the US with the goal of bringing more fun, creative emojis to people around the globe. Facemoji Keyboard incorporates smart emoji prediction technology and includes a wide variety of GIFs and keyboard personalization options. Download "Facemoji Keyboard" on Google Play or on the Apple App Store.

Baidu, Inc. is the leading Chinese language Internet search provider. As a technology-based media company, Baidu aims to provide the best and most equitable way for people to find what they're looking for. In addition to serving individual Internet search users, Baidu provides an effective platform for businesses to reach potential customers. Baidu's ADSs trade on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol "BIDU". Currently, ten ADSs represent one Class A ordinary share.

Image Available:

Yvonne Ng or Josh Fenn





More information:

http://www2.marketwire.com/mw/frame_mw?attachid=3076527



PressRelease by

Baidu

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 11/05/2016 - 01:30

Language: English

News-ID 505128

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Baidu

Stadt: BEIJING, CHINA





Number of hits: 88



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease