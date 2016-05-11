Alexandria ADA Lawyers Provides New Online Legal Resources

The Brown Firm PLLC, which provides ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990) legal services, has updated its website.

(firmenpresse) - The Brown Firm PLLC has earned the trust of locals as it relates to ADA law. The firm of top Alexandria ADA lawyers is as capable as it is trustworthy. This is founded on its central philosophy of protecting the best interests of clients by investing itself fully in every case that it works with. Because of their knowledge and experience in ADA law, The Brown Firm PLLC has become a leading provider of the ADA legal services that they have become known for in the local area.



Through the legal blog maintained and regularly updated by this firm of Alexandria ADA lawyers, readers will now have access to a wide variety of resources related to ADA law. The firms new blog will deal with numerous issues of legal jurisprudence. It will also cover topics such as how people with disabilities and special needs can get hired, civil rights law in the U.S., how to handle police misconduct, the statute of limitations for cases of racial discrimination and profiling, as well as the latest ADA amendments and the additional protections these amendments render to employees with disabilities and special needs.



The Brown Firm PLLC, which has always been known to be at the forefront of cases involving Americans with disabilities, plans on using their blog to post about related topics regularly. Their blog will also come with informative content that clients can use to update themselves on their corresponding rights and responsibilities. The firm of Alexandria ADA lawyers at The Brown Firm PLLC hopes to help more people understand issues related to ADA law through the content released on their blog. Those interested in getting in touch with Brown Firm PLLC can do so by calling 703-828-0900 or visiting www.brownfirmpllc.com . The Brown Firm PLLC is headquartered at 526 King Street, Suite 207, Alexandria, VA 22314 but serves clients facing ADA legal issues throughout the state.



CONTACT:

Piero Quiroz

The Brown Firm PLLC

Address: 526 King Street, Suite 207, Alexandria, VA 22314



Phone: (703) 828-0900

Email: info(at)brownfirmpllc.com

Website: https://www.brownfirmpllc.com/





