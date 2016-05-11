Hylton's Electric Connection - Access Control Systems

With electronic access control systems one can have full control of single or multiple doors and even single or multiple sites.

(firmenpresse) - Do one ever wonder who is entering one's building and when? Do one have employees who should have access to one's building, but not after certain hours? Or maybe one're wondering who found the key to one's front door that was lost last week and one's now wondering who has full access to one's business?



With electronic access control systems one can have full control of single or multiple doors and even single or multiple sites. One can control the times employees are allowed to gain entry into one's facility, delete lost cards without leaving one's office and know exactly who entered one's facility and exactly the time they entered (everything can be controlled from a simple PC interface), lock or unlock all doors at once during an emergency and know exactly what time one's employees in Knoxville are coming to work from one's office in Virginia.



Access control is not only for one's business, but for single and multi-family dwellings as well. Many gated communities and apartment complexes use access control to restrict access to tenants, land owners and permitted guests. Upon arrival, guest scroll through a digital read out of each tenant. When the correct tenant is located, they simply press the call button which rings the phone in the home or apartment. To let one's guest in, one simply press the pound key and the gate opens to let them in and then closes behind them. HEC can provide this service to one's neighborhood or building.



Access control can be as simple as entering a four digit code on an electric keypad or having a retinal scan before the door will unlock. Distribute a new $3.00 proximity card the next time one is lost instead of paying one's locksmith $500 to re-key one's facility.



Hylton's Electric Connection as years of experience installing access control systems. We have installed these systems in single employee locations to 1000 employee locations. From one's front door to one's front gate, one can rest assured only the people one want to enter will make it in.





We proudly install products form Key scan, Northern Computers, IEI, and DSC.



Simple as a four digit code

As advanced as full retinal scans

Control access from virtually anywhere



Hylton's Electric Connection, Keyscan Inc. work hard to ensure that Keyscan Inc's customers are completely satisfied. Keyscan Inc's hard-working team is efficient and reliable, which means that we always arrive on time.





http://www.keyscan.ca/



The mission at Keyscan has always been to engineer and market the best in access control systems and offer unsurpassed customer service and technical support within the security industry.

