American Center For Psychiatry And Neurology Offers Effective Neurology Services For Dubai Residents

DUBAI, UAE (NOVEMBER 05, 2016): Neurology treatment an important medical assistance required for a body to function normally and at American Center for Psychiatry and Neurology (or ACPN), the best medical care and treatment is provided to the patients. ACPN is backed by well-qualified neurologists who take every case seriously and do their best to analyze the patients nervous system to diagnose the problem. This medical specialty provides full diagnosis of the patient to offer the right treatment whether the disease involves autonomic, central or peripheral nervous system. The neurologist at Dubai based ACPN has proper knowledge of neurology and is trained enough to diagnose or investigate and treat all types of neurological disorders.
Neurology Treatments for Adults- For adult neurology treatment a neurologist in ACPN Dubai will use methods to specify the sensory symptoms for which patient cooperation is required. To translate pain in neurology, topography is important. For topographic examination at ACPN neurophysiologies or neurological examination methods such as EMG and EEG are conducted by the professionals here.
Neurology Treatments for Children- Child neurology medical assistance in ACPN Dubai involves the reconstruction of the mode of the injury occurrence. Here, at ACPN the child neurology medical specialty is able to highlight the problem sensitivity by defect or excess. The child neurologists integrate their special expertise in treating and diagnosing nervous system disorders with their understanding of medical disorders in childhood as well as the special requirements of the child and his/her environment and family.
The following are among the neurological conditions for which ACPN offers treatment:
Headache
Epilepsy
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Back pain
Alzheimers Disease
Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)
Dementia
Multiple Sclerosis
Myasthenia Gravis
Chronic Pain
Parkinsons disease
Stroke
Traumatic Brain Injury
ADD & ADHD
Autism
Cerebral Palsy
Learning Disorders
Muscular Dystrophy
Sleep Disorders
For serious and complex cases, neurologists at Dubai based ACPN discuss and take suggestions/opinions from their counterparts in Abu Dhabi or Sharjah so that the best medical assistance can be provided for healthy recovery of the patient.
