Crawford & Company® Names Hilton Sturisky CIO
ATLANTA (Nov. 4, 2016) - Crawford & Company®, one of the world's largest
independent providers of claims management solutions to insurance companies and
self-insured entities, has named Hilton Sturisky its new global chief
information officer. Hilton comes to Crawford® from Spirit Airlines, where he
was CIO since 2014.
"In his most recent CIO position, Hilton helped transform a legacy IT
environment into a modern technology ecosystem," said Harsha V. Agadi, Crawford®
president and CEO. "He has successfully faced challenges and opportunities in
his career that are similar to ours, including digital disruption, mobility and
analytics."
During his 18-plus years in the Information Technology field, Sturisky has been
a strong technology leader with a proven track record of leading change,
implementing business process transformation and building high-performance teams
in a complex, global environment. Before joining Miramar, Fla.-based Spirit
Airlines, he was global CIO at BCD Travel in Atlanta, a global leader in travel
management. Prior to BCD Travel, he worked at Coca-Cola, Pfizer and Harland
Clarke.
Hilton came up through the ranks as a technologist and gained credibility with
his teams through his willingness to roll up his sleeves and get to the root of
problems.
"I look forward to leading a renewed IT group that provides the platform to
support operational excellence and strategic transformation for Crawford's
future success," Sturisky added.
Sturisky has an M.B.A. from Emory University, a Master of Science in industrial
& Systems Engineering from the Georgia Institute of Technology and a Bachelor of
Science in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Witwatersrand,
Johannesburg.
About Crawford®
Based in Atlanta, Ga., Crawford & Company (www.crawfordandcompany.com) is one of
the world's largest independent providers of claims management solutions to the
risk management and insurance industry as well as self-insured entities, with an
expansive global network serving clients in more than 70 countries. The Crawford
Solution® offers comprehensive, integrated claims services, business process
outsourcing and consulting services for major product lines including property
and casualty claims management, workers compensation claims and medical
management, and legal administration. The Company's shares are traded on the
NYSE under the symbols CRD-A and CRD-B.
###
For more information, please contact:
Sue M. Friesen, vice president, Global Marketing
404.300.1604 (office)
864.386.6417 (cell)
sue.friesen(at)us.crawco.com
