Crawford & Company® Names Hilton Sturisky CIO

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -







Crawford & Company® Names Hilton Sturisky CIO



ATLANTA (Nov. 4, 2016) - Crawford & Company®, one of the world's largest

independent providers of claims management solutions to insurance companies and

self-insured entities, has named Hilton Sturisky its new global chief

information officer. Hilton comes to Crawford® from Spirit Airlines, where he

was CIO since 2014.



"In his most recent CIO position, Hilton helped transform a legacy IT

environment into a modern technology ecosystem," said Harsha V. Agadi, Crawford®

president and CEO. "He has successfully faced challenges and opportunities in

his career that are similar to ours, including digital disruption, mobility and

analytics."



During his 18-plus years in the Information Technology field, Sturisky has been

a strong technology leader with a proven track record of leading change,

implementing business process transformation and building high-performance teams

in a complex, global environment. Before joining Miramar, Fla.-based Spirit

Airlines, he was global CIO at BCD Travel in Atlanta, a global leader in travel

management. Prior to BCD Travel, he worked at Coca-Cola, Pfizer and Harland

Clarke.



Hilton came up through the ranks as a technologist and gained credibility with

his teams through his willingness to roll up his sleeves and get to the root of

problems.



"I look forward to leading a renewed IT group that provides the platform to

support operational excellence and strategic transformation for Crawford's

future success," Sturisky added.



Sturisky has an M.B.A. from Emory University, a Master of Science in industrial

& Systems Engineering from the Georgia Institute of Technology and a Bachelor of

Science in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Witwatersrand,

Johannesburg.



About Crawford®



Based in Atlanta, Ga., Crawford & Company (www.crawfordandcompany.com) is one of

the world's largest independent providers of claims management solutions to the

risk management and insurance industry as well as self-insured entities, with an

expansive global network serving clients in more than 70 countries. The Crawford

Solution® offers comprehensive, integrated claims services, business process

outsourcing and consulting services for major product lines including property

and casualty claims management, workers compensation claims and medical

management, and legal administration. The Company's shares are traded on the

NYSE under the symbols CRD-A and CRD-B.



###





For more information, please contact:

Sue M. Friesen, vice president, Global Marketing

404.300.1604 (office)

864.386.6417 (cell)

sue.friesen(at)us.crawco.com









press-release-US-Crawco-NewCIO-Sturisky-11-4-2016-FINAL:

http://hugin.info/155880/R/2054601/769225.pdf



Hilton Sturisky cropped:

http://hugin.info/155880/R/2054601/769226.jpg







This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Crawford & Company via GlobeNewswire















More information:

http://www.crawfordandcompany.com/



PressRelease by

Crawford & Company

Company information / Profile:

Date: 11/04/2016 - 22:26

Language: English

News-ID 505141

Character count: 3658

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Crawford & Company

Stadt: ATLANTA





Number of hits: 62



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease