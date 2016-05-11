Network Depot Highlights Onsite Backup Solutions

Onsite backup solutions have become an increasingly visible requirement for small business IT infrastructures to make sure all data and soft company possesses is kept redundant, in case an emergency wipes out all primary storage devices.

(firmenpresse) - Washington, DC - Network Depot understands just how important the safety of your data is to the successful running of your business. Onsite backups are one of the premier ways to ensure data is backed up to a device you can control, located right within your office. This way, if you have any problems, you can implement a fix in as short a time as possible.



Network Depot understands that there are many different backup solutions available; however, Network Depots onsite backup solution can actually step in and act as your server, in the event that your server must come offline for repairs or replacement. Backups are conducted every 15 minutes, which can even continue if the backup server is acting in place of the server. No matter which way you look at it, Network Depot's backup method will keep you safe in any circumstance.



Scenarios that can compromise your data, and as a result your whole operation, are many. Hackers can break into your network and pillage to their heart's desire. Equipment malfunction can turn an expensive server into nothing more than a large paperweight. No matter what type of situation you run into, however, an onsite backup service can step in and manage things without interrupting valuable access to the information that keeps your company moving. Network Depot's goal is to protect and streamline the movement of your network's data, no matter what happens.



The staff here at Network Depot is committed to providing its clients with a standard of onsite backup that stands head and shoulders above its competition. This way, if the unthinkable ever does happen to your business, you can continue to operate as if nothing has happened while your equipment is being fixed. If you would like further information on how your company can benefit from onsite backup services, please do not hesitate to contact us. Network Depot's address is: 12040 South Lakes Drive #202 Reston, VA 20191. We can be reached by telephone at 703-810-3960.





