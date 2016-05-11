1st Choice Discusses Hiring a Professional Carpet Cleaner

(firmenpresse) - 1st Choice Carpet and Air Duct Cleaning explains why homeowners and business owners should consider hiring professionals to do carpet cleaning. Having been in business for over 12 years now, the company has a proven track record not just in providing quality service but also in providing excellent customer service. Their vast experience in the field has gained them the knowledge, skills and training necessary to properly clean all types of carpets.



Unlike people with no background in cleaning carpets, professionals know exactly how to clean carpets and what products to use, says a company spokesperson from 1st Choice. Doing a DIY-job often sounds like a good idea, but many people end up damaging their carpets since they dont really know how to clean them properly.



Based in Colorado, 1st Choice serves the Denver metro area. They take pride in offering green cleaning services, only using cleaning supplies that are safe for both young children and pets. Committed to provide only the best service, 1st Choice guarantees that their cleaning service results in cleaner carpets that stay clean for a long time.



According to the spokesperson, professional carpet cleaners have been trained extensively to do the job, so they know various efficient ways to clean carpets. Not only can they easily differentiate between the different kinds of carpet, they can also determine which method to use in just a matter of seconds. Furthermore, professionals are trained to apply just the right amount of cleaning product, which in most cases is a lot stronger than what is sold in the store. This allows them to remove tough stains, as well as bacteria and dust mites that can cause a variety of health problems.



Theres a misconception that people tend to have with carpets, adds the spokesperson. They think that as long as they clean their carpet regularly, it will be free from dirt, dust and other particles. The truth is that, not all particles are removed after a regular cleaning. Eventually, they will accumulate and become even harder to remove.





Unlike people who are not trained for the job, professional carpet cleaners are trained to remove every kind of particle from the carpet, making it almost brand new. They also know how to do this without damaging the carpet, which often saves customers a lot of money. Damaged carpets are very difficult to fix, and most of the time, the best option would be to replace it. In addition, carpet cleaners can apply a protective treatment that will protect the floors surface from tough stains, providing more protection to the carpet.



About 1st Choice Carpet and Air Duct Cleaning



1st Choice Carpet and Air Duct Cleaning is a Colorado-based company specializing in carpet cleaning and serving the Denver metro area. Founded over 12 years ago, the company is recognized for the quality of their services as well as for their superior customer service. They also clean air ducts and upholstery, and offer water damage restoration and tile and grout cleaning services.



Contact:

1st Choice Carpet and Air Duct Cleaning

Address: 16400 Pacific Coast Highway, Huntington Beach, California 92649, United States

Phone: (720) 971-1102

Email: 1stchoiceinoc(at)gmail.com

Website: http://www.1stchoicecarpetandairductcleaning.com/





