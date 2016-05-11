Southern New Jersey Law Firm and Attorney Recognized Again by Best Lawyers

Attorney Frank A. Petro named to 2017 Best Lawyers® list for twenty-second consecutive year; Petro Cohen Petro Matarazzo, P.C. ranked in 2017 Best Law Firms for fourth consecutive year

(firmenpresse) - Northfield, NJ - For the fourth consecutive year, Petro Cohen Petro Matarazzo, P.C. has been ranked in the 2017 U.S. News  Best Lawyers® Best Law Firms list regionally for Workers Compensation Law. Firms included in the 2017 "Best Law Firms" list are recognized for professional excellence with persistently impressive ratings from clients and peers. Achieving a tiered ranking signals a unique combination of quality law practice and breadth of legal expertise. Law firms must have at least one lawyer listed in The Best Lawyers in America list to be eligible for the Best Law Firm ranking.



Petro Cohen Petro Matarazzo, P.C. is pleased to also announce that Frank A. Petro has been named to the 2017 Edition of The Best Lawyers in America, the oldest and most respected peer-review publication in the legal profession. Best Lawyers has published their list for over three decades, earning the respect of the profession, the media, and the public as the most reliable, unbiased source of legal referrals. Mr. Petro has been named to the prestigious list for his work in the practice area of workers compensation every year since the 1995-1996 Edition.



"For more than a third of a century," says CEO Steven Naifeh, "Best Lawyers has been the gold standard of excellence in the legal profession." President Phil Greer adds, "We are extremely proud of that record and equally proud to acknowledge the accomplishments of these exceptional legal professionals."



Frank Petro is the senior partner at Petro Cohen Petro Matarazzo law firm and heads the workers compensation department. He is certified by the New Jersey Supreme Court as a Workers Compensation Law Attorney. This is the highest specialty certification available to New Jersey workers compensation lawyers, which Mr. Petro has held since the State first issued the certification in 1998.



Mr. Petro is a former President of the leading professional organization for New Jersey workers compensation lawyers and judges, The Justice James H. Coleman, Jr. New Jersey Workers Compensation American Inn of Court, which has a membership of approximately 150 lawyers and judges throughout the State. He also served as one of 38 National Trustees for the American Inns of Court Foundation , the nations leading professional organization promoting legal excellence, professionalism, ethics, and civility for United States judges and lawyers, and held the position of Treasurer from 2008 to 2012. Almost 150,000 judges and lawyers across the United States have participated in the American Inns of Court program.





In addition to being named on The Best Lawyers in America list, he has been recognized in the area of workers compensation for 12 consecutive years on the Super Lawyers® list. Super Lawyers , a Thomson Reuters business, is a rating service of outstanding lawyers from more than 70 practice areas who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. Mr. Petro also has a Preeminent (A/V) rating from the worlds leading lawyer referral service, Martindale-Hubbell , which is the highest rating available to attorneys for skill and ethics, as well as a Superb rating from AVVO, an online legal services marketplace.



For more than 30 years, Best Lawyers has assisted those in need of legal services to identify the attorneys best qualified to represent them in distant jurisdictions or unfamiliar specialties. Best Lawyers lists are published in leading local, regional, and national publications across the globe. For more information, visit www.BestLawyers.com



The Northfield, NJ based law firm of Petro Cohen Petro Matarazzo Attorneys at Law handles workers compensation, personal injury litigation, and Social Security disability claims. The firm serves all of Southern New Jersey with offices in Northfield, Cherry Hill, Hamilton, and Cape May Court House, NJ. For more information, visit PetroCohen.com or contact Susan Petro at 609.677.1700.



With exceptional legal credentials and experience, Petro Cohen Petro Matarazzo Attorneys at Law handles workers compensation, personal injury litigation, and Social Security disability claims. Dedicated to providing the highest quality of legal service available, the attorneys and staff share a passion for winning and an uncompromised commitment to every client. Recognized as a leading New Jersey law firm for workers compensation and personal injury, Petro Cohen Petro Matarazzo handles cases throughout southern and central New Jersey. For more information or an appointment at the Northfield, Cherry Hill, Hamilton, or Cape May, NJ offices, call 888.675.7607 or visit PetroCohen.com



The Executive Plaza

2111 New Road, Suite 202

Northfield, NJ 08225

P 609.677.1700

F 609.677.1790



211 S. Main Street, Suite 101

Cape May Court House, NJ 08210

P 609.729.1187



Beowulf Plaza

1814 E. Route 70, Suite 336

Cherry hill, NJ 08003

P 856.673.4181



100 Horizon Center Blvd., Suite 111

Hamilton, NJ 08691

P 609.528.5621

http://www.petrocohen.com/



CONTACT:

Julie Hayles

Phone: 609.576.3717

Email: Julie(at)H2Hconsults.com





More information:

http://www.petrocohen.com/



PressRelease by

petrocohen.com

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 11/05/2016 - 09:32

Language: English

News-ID 505146

Character count: 5554

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: petrocohen.com



Meldungsart: bitte

Versandart: Veröffentlichung



Number of hits: 63



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease