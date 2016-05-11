U.S. News & World Report Ranks Raza & Jones Among 'Best Law Firms'

Recognition Based on Evaluations by Peers and Clients

(firmenpresse) - U.S. News & World Report and Best Lawyers® announced today that St. Louis-based Raza & Jones, LLC has been ranked in the 2017 edition of Best Law Firms in the area of Family Law.



The Best Law Firms rankings recognize a unique combination of quality law practice and breadth of legal expertise. The evaluation process centers on peer review from leading attorneys in their field of practice, collection of client and lawyer evaluations, and review of additional information provided by law firms as part of the formal submission process.



Clients and peers are asked to evaluate law firms on criteria including expertise, responsiveness, cost-effectiveness, civility, and whether they would refer a matter to the firm and/or consider it a worthy competitor.



The firm qualified for consideration based on founding partners Sophy Raza and Stephanie Jones being listed in the 2017 publication of Best Lawyers in America, the oldest and most respected peer-review publication in the legal profession. Raza received the 2017 Lawyer of the Year Award for St. Louis in the field of Collaborative Law: Family Law. Jones was included in the 2017 Best Lawyers list for Family Law.



This is the third consecutive year that Raza has been recognized in the Best Lawyers publication and the second consecutive year for Jones. Nominations are made by fellow attorneys, clients and other references, while qualifications for inclusion are based on peer reviews and attorneys integrity and performance.



2017 is the seventh year for the Best Law Firm rankings. All of the rankings will be published online at http://bestlawfirms.usnews.com



The attorneys at Raza & Jones, LLC. focus exclusively on representing people in divorces and other Family Law matters in the greater St. Louis area. The law firm offers clients compassionate, effective representation backed by more than 30 years of experience practicing Family Law in Missouri.



For more information about Raza & Jones or to schedule a confidential consultation, visit http://razajones.com or call 314-449-8830.





CONTACT:

Sophy Raza

Address: 1034 S. Brentwood Blvd., Suite #1555, St. Louis, MO 63117

Phone: (314) 449-8830

Email: sophy(at)razajones.com

Website: http://razajones.com





More information:

http://razajones.com



Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 11/05/2016 - 11:03

Language: English

News-ID 505149

Character count: 2427

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Raza & Jones, LLC



Meldungsart: bitte

Versandart: Veröffentlichung



Number of hits: 71



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease