Advanced Child Psychology Treatments Available In Dubais American Center For Psychiatry And Neurology

DUBAI, UAE (NOVEMBER 05, 2016): Experts in child psychology treatment are available at American Center for Psychiatry and Neurology (ACPN) in Dubai. No matter what kind of psychological problem ones child is going through, ACPN provides the best child psychologist in Dubai for proper treatment and care. This premier medical facility ensures all round development of a child suffering from psychological problems. In fact, ACPN offers a unique Childrens Services option to children below 12 years of age wherein they are provided with primary education and not primary emotional care so that they can gain knowledge and overcome their problems through learning.

The child psychologist at ACPN can offer the best treatments for various mental conditions such as abuse (the hidden bruises), ADHD (for children who are unable to pay attention), ADD and ADHD, children growing up in an alcoholic environment, advocating for children, teens with alcohol and drug addiction, anxiety in children, autism and Aspergers syndrome in children. With the help of CBT techniques, professionals at ACPN can diagnose the exact cause of the psychological problem one is going through. Other models are also used for investigating the source of the problem if CBT does not work. Psychologists stay with the patient all along their duration of treatment and recovery and help them overcome psychological problems like grief and bereavement, relationship problems, weight management issues, depression, anxiety and trauma.

The best of world class healthcare is provided by ACPN as the medical center understands how important it is for a child to battle psychological issues and have a healthy upbringing. To ensure this, ACPN in Dubai takes all possible medical care and provides the right treatment so that the child is able to overcome his/her mental problems and lead a proper life. A visit to ACPN will help one understand how reliable the medical facility is to entrust a child to their care.



To get help from ACPN for child psychological treatment, visit http://www.americancenteruae.com/children/

Contact Information:
Owner Name: Dr. Yousef Abu Allaban
Company: American Center for Psychiatry and Neurology (ACPN)
City: Dubai
Country: United Arab Emirates
Address: Jumeirah 3, Sunset Mall, 2nd floor, office S01 & S02
Email: info(at)americancenteruae.com
Website: http://www.americancenteruae.com/
Phone Dubai: +971 4 314 1000
Phone Abu Dhabi: +971 2 6979999
Phone Sharjah: +971 6 512 5000

http://www.americancenteruae.com/



Firma: American Center for Psychiatry and Neurology (ACPN)
Stadt: Dubai
Telefon: +971 4 314 1000

