Reliable And Quality Psychiatric Treatment Provided By American Center For Psychiatry And Neurology

(firmenpresse) - FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE



DUBAI, UAE (NOVEMBER 05, 2016): If one is looking for a credible psychiatrist in Dubai, American Center for Psychiatry and Neurology is where one can find the best psychiatrist in Dubai. The psychiatry division of American Center for Psychiatry and Neurology (ACPN) is backed by professionals who not only have the required qualifications for treating mental conditions but are also qualified enough to write down prescriptions for medications and treatments. Since psychiatry deals with the study, treatment as well as prevention of mental disorders, the ACPN psychiatry division works as a branch of medicine and also a singular discipline. This helps an ACPN psychiatrist to investigate mental disorders that cannot be found through detectable anatomical lesion. Professional assistance to psychiatric patients at ACPN include providing medical treatments and care to emotionally and mentally disturbed people through proper medical tests that help in detecting the actual cause of such problems.



 Adult Psychiatry Service- This service is provided to 18 years and older patients. The Dubai based American Center offers comprehensive care to the patients through personal interview. The examination aims at discovering the personality structure of the patient by analyzing his/her present and past relationships, beliefs inside and outside and the patients in depth and surface summary level of insight.

 Child Psychiatry Service- This provision is applicable to patients under 18 years of age. Several techniques are implemented by American Center psychiatrists in Dubai to understand the mental condition of the child. One such process is the non-directive interview which helps the child to speak out his/her mind to understand what the present life psyche of the patient is.



Psychiatric Assessment in ACPN- At American Center in Dubai, psychiatric assessment involves a mental status examination and undertaking the case history along with psychological tests (if necessary). Also, depending on the nature of the mental disease, physical examinations or neurophysiological measurements and neuro images may be taken. The diagnostic procedure for each patient varies according to his/her mental condition.





For proper evaluation of mental condition of a psychiatric patient, visit http://www.americancenteruae.com/psychiatry/



Contact Information:

Owner Name: Dr. Yousef Abu Allaban

Company: American Center for Psychiatry and Neurology (ACPN)

City: Dubai

Country: United Arab Emirates

Address: Jumeirah 3, Sunset Mall, 2nd floor, office S01 & S02

Email: info(at)americancenteruae.com

Website: http://www.americancenteruae.com/

Phone Dubai: +971 4 314 1000

Phone Abu Dhabi: +971 2 6979999

Phone Sharjah: +971 6 512 5000



###





More information:

http://www.americancenteruae.com/psychiatry/



PressRelease by

American Center for Psychiatry and Neurology (ACPN)

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 11/05/2016 - 14:14

Language: English

News-ID 505157

Character count: 2920

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: American Center for Psychiatry and Neurology (ACPN)

Ansprechpartner: Dr. Yousef Abu Allaban

Stadt: Dubai

Telefon: +971 4 314 1000



Meldungsart: Personalie

Versandart: Veröffentlichung



Number of hits: 13



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease