TDM Financial: Why Is the European SaaS Market Ripe for Growth?

(firmenpresse) - REDONDO BEACH, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/05/16 -- TDM Financial, a leading financial publisher and network, recently posted an article examining opportunities in the European Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) market.

The Software-as-a-Service ("SaaS") industry is expected to generate more than $160 billion in annual revenue by 2020, according to . While the United States accounts for the majority of the market, European markets have been quickly closing the gap in a number of niches. France's Mailjet, Greece's Workable, and Germany's ChartMogul have all raised millions in venture capital while several U.S. firms have setup satellite offices.

Many large SaaS companies have expanded into Europe, but the best opportunities may lie in niche subsets of the market. For example, Accelerize Inc.'s (OTCBB: ACLZ) CAKE platform targets performance-based marketing rather than CRM or accounting applications that have much more competition. The company has been steadily expanding its global presence with customers across more than 40 countries around the world.

