American Center For Psychiatry And Neurology Is The Premier Medical Clinic In Sharjah

SHARJAH, UAE (NOVEMBER 05, 2016): The American Center for Psychiatry and Neurology (ACPN) in Sharjah is dedicated to offer the best neurological, psychological and psychiatric treatments with care and in a compassionate and kind environment. With this aim in mind, ACPN has initiated to allow all psychiatric bookings to be made within 24 hours so that earliest possible treatment may reach the patients. The neurologist, psychiatrist and psychologist in Sharjah based American Center will run all the necessary diagnostics to investigate the root cause of the problem of any patient under the care of this clinic. Moreover, all the professionals at American Center are highly qualified and well-trained to provide the right treatment and medical assistance to the patients. Over 30,000 patients visit ACPN annually since 2008, the year of American Centers birth in Abu Dhabi. However, this premier medical clinic hopes to help more and more people through its advanced medical treatments and facilities.



 The Treatment programs- ACPN is constantly striving to provide excellent medical treatment services to all its patients. All the treatment programs at ACPN are backed by full-time professionals who ensure that all the patients receive individualized treatment plan.

 The TMS services- This is the NeuroStar TMS therapy which is FDA-cleared to be safe and effective as a non-drug prescription based treatment for those patients who cannot get desired results from standard drug therapy.

 The American Center for Special Abilities (ACSA)- This is a new Special Needs Center started by American Center to provide the most effective educational and intervention therapy available for children and adolescents who require special care to help them with their challenging behaviour.

 The Boston Dental Center(BDC)- This is another initiative by American Center with a state-of-the-art dental center that is backed by an outstanding team of dental professionals to provide the best quality dental care in a friendly and relaxed environment.





All these different types of healthcare services by American Center have a single objective of improving the health of people living in UAE and one must make the most of this availability for total healthcare.



