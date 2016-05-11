       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Business News


Professional Psychological Services Provided In Dubai By American Center For Psychiatry And Neurology

ID: 505162
recent pressrelease

(firmenpresse) - FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

DUBAI, UAE (NOVEMBER 05, 2016): American Center for Psychiatry and Neurology believes in credibility and quality when it comes to providing medical care and treatment for primary and neurological, psychological and psychiatric problems. American Centers psychology department caters to people above the age of 12 suffering from psychological disorders. American Center offers the most reliable child psychologist service in Dubai. ACPNs psychologist in Dubai resorts to a number of models for investigation of psychological problems among which the Cognitive Behaviour Therapy (CBT) is most commonly used. This helps the professionals to offer assistance to patients who suffer from borderline personality disorder, addiction, anxiety, eating disorders and depression, etc. Additionally, American Center also provides Childrens Services to help children aged between 12 and 18 to receive primary education.

The American Center psychologist in Dubai offers variety of services including personal and emotional problem based counselling and therapy for complex and severe mental problems like obsessive compulsive disorder, borderline disorder and bi-polar disorder. The professionals also provide psychometric assessment services for patients having undergone traumatic brain injury, strokes as well as other neurological issues. Along with the neurology department of ACPN, psychologists also conduct dementia assessments and pain management interventions. These psychologists offer medical treatment and care through counselling for stress related issues, work related problems, bereavements and grief, relationship problems, weight management issues and other such psychological problems.

Marital problems are also treated through specialized interventions including psychosexual issues faced by couples. The psychology team members of American Center also take part in Addiction, Aviation and Eating Disorder teams and Employee Assistance Services for de-briefing and crisis management. To find a solution for an adult or childs psychological disorder of any kind, American Center is the place one needs to make an appointment with. American Center also provides world class neurological and psychiatric treatments so for any mental illness one can get access to the best treatments in the most caring environment in Dubai at American Center for Psychiatry and Neurology.



Visit http://www.americancenteruae.com/psychology/ to know more about American Center.

Contact Information:
Owner Name: Dr. Yousef Abu Allaban
Company: American Center for Psychiatry and Neurology (ACPN)
City: Dubai
Country: United Arab Emirates
Address: Jumeirah 3, Sunset Mall, 2nd floor, office S01 & S02
Email: info(at)americancenteruae.com
Website: http://www.americancenteruae.com/
Phone Dubai: +971 4 314 1000
Phone Abu Dhabi: +971 2 6979999
Phone Sharjah: +971 6 512 5000

###



More information:
http://www.americancenteruae.com/psychology/



Keywords (optional):

psychology, child-psychologist-dubai, psychologist-dubai, psychologist,



Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

published by: frankiedyer21
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 11/05/2016 - 15:35
Language: English
News-ID 505162
Character count: 3042
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: American Center for Psychiatry and Neurology (ACPN)
Ansprechpartner: Dr. Yousef Abu Allaban Feedback to firmenpresse.de about Pressrelease-id:
Stadt: Dubai
Telefon: +971 4 314 1000

Meldungsart: Personalie
Versandart: Veröffentlichung

Number of hits: 57

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Business News




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung


FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 55.260
Registriert Heute: 2
Registriert Gestern: 11
Mitglied(er) online: 0
Gäste Online: 186


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z