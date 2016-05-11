Professional Psychological Services Provided In Dubai By American Center For Psychiatry And Neurology

DUBAI, UAE (NOVEMBER 05, 2016): American Center for Psychiatry and Neurology believes in credibility and quality when it comes to providing medical care and treatment for primary and neurological, psychological and psychiatric problems. American Centers psychology department caters to people above the age of 12 suffering from psychological disorders. American Center offers the most reliable child psychologist service in Dubai. ACPNs psychologist in Dubai resorts to a number of models for investigation of psychological problems among which the Cognitive Behaviour Therapy (CBT) is most commonly used. This helps the professionals to offer assistance to patients who suffer from borderline personality disorder, addiction, anxiety, eating disorders and depression, etc. Additionally, American Center also provides Childrens Services to help children aged between 12 and 18 to receive primary education.



The American Center psychologist in Dubai offers variety of services including personal and emotional problem based counselling and therapy for complex and severe mental problems like obsessive compulsive disorder, borderline disorder and bi-polar disorder. The professionals also provide psychometric assessment services for patients having undergone traumatic brain injury, strokes as well as other neurological issues. Along with the neurology department of ACPN, psychologists also conduct dementia assessments and pain management interventions. These psychologists offer medical treatment and care through counselling for stress related issues, work related problems, bereavements and grief, relationship problems, weight management issues and other such psychological problems.



Marital problems are also treated through specialized interventions including psychosexual issues faced by couples. The psychology team members of American Center also take part in Addiction, Aviation and Eating Disorder teams and Employee Assistance Services for de-briefing and crisis management. To find a solution for an adult or childs psychological disorder of any kind, American Center is the place one needs to make an appointment with. American Center also provides world class neurological and psychiatric treatments so for any mental illness one can get access to the best treatments in the most caring environment in Dubai at American Center for Psychiatry and Neurology.





Visit http://www.americancenteruae.com/psychology/ to know more about American Center.



Contact Information:

Owner Name: Dr. Yousef Abu Allaban

Company: American Center for Psychiatry and Neurology (ACPN)

City: Dubai

Country: United Arab Emirates

Address: Jumeirah 3, Sunset Mall, 2nd floor, office S01 & S02

Email: info(at)americancenteruae.com

Website: http://www.americancenteruae.com/

Phone Dubai: +971 4 314 1000

Phone Abu Dhabi: +971 2 6979999

Phone Sharjah: +971 6 512 5000



http://www.americancenteruae.com/psychology/



American Center for Psychiatry and Neurology (ACPN)

