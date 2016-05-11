American Center For Psychiatry And Neurology Offers The Most Efficient Neurologist Services

DUBAI, UAE (NOVEMBER 05, 2016): The Neurology department of American Center assigns a neurologist in Dubai or Sharjah to conduct a neurological assessment when it is suspected that the patient may be suffering from a neurological disorder, i.e. an autonomic, peripheral or central nervous system disorder. The typical assessment includes examination of the motor responses and sensory neuron, especially reflexes, for determining if there is impairment of the nervous system. It includes a physical examination along with a review of the medical history of the patient (not deep investigation). This information can be used as an investigating tool and a screening tool, the former when there is no expected neurological deficit and the latter when abnormalities in the patient are expected.



The neurologist at ACPN may also include Electromyogram (EMG) technique for evaluation and recording of the electrical activity that is produced by skeletal muscles, or Electroencephalography (EEG) for recording the electrical activity that the brain produces, or even the Nerve Conduction Studies (NCS) to measure how well individual nerves can transmit electrical signals from the spinal cord to the muscles. The neurology department of ACPN often pairs up with the psychology department to take care of patients who suffer from complex medical problems like mental retardation, birth defects, epilepsy and chronic pain.



For adult and child neurology treatments, the professionals require good cooperation from the patients for analysis and investigation of the right mental problem. The neurology division of the American Center offers medical assistance for several disorders such as headache, Epilepsy, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Back pain, Alzheimers Disease, Dementia, Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), Parkinsons disease, Stroke, Muscular Dystrophy, ADD & ADHD, Learning Disorders, Multiple Sclerosis, Sleep Disorders, Myasthenia Gravis, Autism, Cerebral Palsy, Chronic Pain and Traumatic Brain Injury. One can get the best treatment for neurological problems at American Center for both adults and children.





