Credible Child Psychology Treatments Offered At American Center For Psychiatry And Neurology

DUBAI, UAE (NOVEMBER 05, 2016): Child Psychology services offered by American Center for Psychiatry and Neurology are of highest quality and ensure full recovery of the patient. The child psychologist in Dubai based American Center uses all the necessary measures to find out the exact cause of the psychological problem faced by the child. In an environment that is both friendly and caring, one can expect his/her child to recover from any psychological problem. This medical clinic offers medical assistance to over 30,000 patients annually in UAE and with continuous improvement in medical facilities and treatment procedures, American Center hopes to help more people in the coming years.



Some of the services that child psychologist at ACPN offers include the following:



 Abuse  The Hidden Bruises: It is essential to identify this problem early and treat it so that its long-term consequences are minimized. The qualified mental health professionals at American Center conduct a comprehensive evaluation to provide treatment to children who have been abused. The treatment helps the child to overcome abusive childhood with a sense of trust and self-confidence.

 ADD & ADHD- Kids with any or both of these problems are thought to be out of control that are constantly disturbing everyone around them. However, there is another scenario in which ADHD children are quiet and dont attract attention in any way. Professionals work to find out the main problem of the child and then through proper treatment, care and safe environment try to help the child to overcome ADHD to lead a healthy life. For this, parent cooperation is a must.

 Adopted Children- These children tend to face challenges or problems unlike other normal children. It is often advised by child psychologists that the children be told about their being adopted at an early age. With such measures and other important medical assistance such adopted children can expect to be fully treated at American Center.





One can also expect treatment for child psychological problems like Advocating for the Child, Alcohol and Other Drugs in Teens, Alcoholics & Children, Anxiety and Children, Aspergers Disorder and Autism in Children at American Center.



Contact Information:

Owner Name: Dr. Yousef Abu Allaban

Company: American Center for Psychiatry and Neurology (ACPN)

City: Dubai

Country: United Arab Emirates

Address: Jumeirah 3, Sunset Mall, 2nd floor, office S01 & S02

Email: info(at)americancenteruae.com

Website: http://www.americancenteruae.com/

Phone Dubai: +971 4 314 1000

Phone Abu Dhabi: +971 2 6979999

Phone Sharjah: +971 6 512 5000



