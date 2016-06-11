SpyCrushers Spy Camera Products Launch On Amazon

SpyCrushers rep announces the launch of their 720p Spy Pen, Smiley Face Spy Camera and Spy Camera Sunglasses products on Amazon.

(firmenpresse) - Geneva, IL - SpyCrushers rep announces the launch of their 720p Spy Pen, Smiley Face Spy Camera and Spy Camera Sunglasses products on Amazon.



We are excited to announce the launch of our newest hidden camera products on Amazon, said Ryan Anderson president of SpyCrushers.



Our Pro Series 720p HD Spy Pen Camera, Smiley Face Pin Spy Camera and Spy Camera Sunglasses are now available on Amazon.com, Anderson continued.



According to the Amazon detail pages for each product pricing ranges from $24.97 to $29.97. The HD spy pen is currently priced at $29.97 plus shipping cost. It functions as a real writing pen, but additionally it works as a mini digital video recorder, photo camera and PC webcam. The micro dvr records 720p HD video resolution. Every purchase includes a 16GB micro sd card and three ink cartridges.



The Smiley Face Pin Spy Camera is currently priced at $26.97 plus shipping cost. The smiley face spy camera product works like a wearable button pin with an expressive hand drawn looking smile. One of the drawn eyes hides a mini camera lens that records video, takes photos and works as a PC webcam.



Lastly, their camera sunglasses product is currently priced on Amazon at $24.97 plus shipping. There is a micro camera lens housed in the center of the frame of the sunglasses that records video, takes photos and works as a PC webcam. It also features audio only recording capabilities.



Each product listing also stated that each hidden camera product purchase comes with a new replacement of money back guarantee.



If our customers are not completely satisfied with their purchase we offer a no hassle new replacement or money back guarantee. Customers need only contact us via their Amazon account or through our SpyCrushers website and let us know they have an issue and well work towards and provide immediate resolution, Anderson said.



The SpyCrushers brand hidden spy camera products can be found on Amazon.com using the search word spycrushers inside any open search bar found on any Amazon webpage.





About SpyCrushers



SpyCrushers brand and line of products are owned and operated by Crushers Inc. Crushers, Inc. is a manufacturer and retailer of consumer goods and electronics.



Contact:

Ericka Evans

Phone: 317-660-1338

Email: pr(at)spycrushers.com

Website: http://www.spycrushers.com





More information:

http://www.spycrushers.com/



