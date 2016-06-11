Let Go Of the Phone and Ride Airwheel E3 Backpack E Bike

Phones are supposed to help us communicate with friends and get to know the world better. Nevertheless, we become addicted to the virtual world created by phones.

(firmenpresse) - Due to overdependence on phones, we are ridded of chances to getting close to nature or actually communicating with others. Every day we can see a lot of phubbers on the bus, in the street or in the metro station. Actually, phubbing appears innocuous; however, it does disturb our life. So lets stop phubbing for a while and ride an Airwheel E3 backpack e bike to have fun. https://twitter.com/airwheelgroup/status/786847133353717760



Have interest and click the website to consult: http://lr.zoosnet.net/LR/Chatpre.aspx?id=LEF97767077&lng=en



Airwheel team adjusts the details, depth and radian of the body to make the riding most comfortable. Airwheel E3 foldable e bike is to alter this sub-healthy lifestyle, we might as well put down our phones and have fun with friends. We can even make a pact with our friends that we should never bury our heads in the phones while hanging out with each other. During the ride, we can have a nice chat and seek adventure, which will surely bring much more fun than talking on phone. After arriving destination, E3 can be folded. The folding size is 400*353*472mm, as small as a backpack. With 12.5kg item weight, Airwheel E3 electric folding bike can be stored in the office, car trunk and home easily. https://twitter.com/AirwheelCZ/status/787173928112365568



Some may think that the electric bicycle in backpack, emerging as a new type of transporter, will not probably be accepted by the old. On the opposite, I once recommended my Airwheel E3 electric bike in backpack to my mom and gave her some guidance on how to ride it. Left-right design saddle with aluminum alloy foldable frame and PU foaming Unibody makes riding comfort increase by 40%, compared with the traditional saddles. To my surprise, she took up the vehicle very quickly and she loves it. Now, every time she goes out for groceries, she will ride her own scooter for sure.



Lets embrace your life and show more understanding for the people around you. Stop being a phubber.





Media Contact:

Company Name: Airwheel Holding Limited

Contact Person: Eric

Country: Los Angeles, CA, USA

E-mail: sales(at)airwheel.net

Website: http://www.airwheel.net





More information:

http://www.airwheel.net



PressRelease by

Airwheel Holding Limited

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 11/06/2016 - 05:41

Language: English

News-ID 505169

Character count: 2424

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Airwheel Holding Limited



Meldungsart: Produktankündigung

Versandart: Veröffentlichung



Number of hits: 45



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease