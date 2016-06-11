Airwheel Intelligent razor electric scooter review Focuses On Innovation and Entrepreneurship

Airwheel focuses on innovation and entrepreneurship with the aim to benefit people, which caters to the future trend and encourages the development of clean energy vehicles.

(firmenpresse) - Due to the critical environmental problems, the vehicles with clean energy have become increasingly popular among the customers. Airwheel is one of the manufacturers devoted to the development of eco-friendly electric scooters. Airwheel electric scooter is smart and intelligent, green with low carbon and caters to the future trend which reflects the idea of innovation and entrepreneurship to benefit people. https://twitter.com/AirwheelCZ/status/790833345777106945



Have interest and click the website to consult: http://lr.zoosnet.net/LR/Chatpre.aspx?id=LEF97767077&lng=en



Airwheel intelligent motorized scooter is green and environmentally-friendly, safe and practical. It is faster than the bicycle and is of lower energy than the electric mobile. Riders can use the electric scooter to travel on the way to work or to school. They can also use Airwheel as a means of entertainment which caters for the idea of innovation and entrepreneurship and benefit people. Besides, Airwheel standing up electric scooter is a tool for exercise to keep fit. https://twitter.com/AirwheelCZ/status/790475363100995584



Users prefer Airwheel not only because of its smart and attractive appearance, but also its high quality, energy saving and safe operation. The chip is applied with the most advanced intelligent system and can keep self-balance through space attitude control system, fuzzy algorithm and gyroscope system. Riders can go forward, speed up, slow down and brake by bending forward. Riders can operate Airwheel self-balancing electric scooter by the body movement, which is easy to learn and is safe to operate. https://twitter.com/AirwheelCZ/status/789346473980887040



Only by long-standing devotion to technology can the product make progresses. Airwheel makes use of high technology to promote its products so users can experience a new high-tech life through riding Airwheel hoverboard . On the way to innovation, Airwheel is keeping advancing. Airwheel insists on exploring the new models and tries to provide electric walkcars of better functions for its users. In 2016, Airwheel has brought six brand new models to us, including Z5, S8, S9, C5 intelligent helmet and E series with E6 and E3 foldable electric bikes. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H30NypbEq24&feature=youtu.be





There is no doubt that Airwheel will launch more new products in the future.



Media Contact:

Company Name: Airwheel Holding Limited

Contact Person: Eric

Country: Los Angeles, CA, USA

E-mail: sales(at)airwheel.net

Website: http://www.airwheel.net





More information:

http://www.airwheel.net



PressRelease by

Airwheel Holding Limited

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 11/06/2016 - 05:45

Language: English

News-ID 505170

Character count: 2826

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Airwheel Holding Limited



Meldungsart: bitte

Versandart: Veröffentlichung



Number of hits: 51



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease