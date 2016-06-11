Lets Take a Look at the Airwheel New Products electric scooter reviews: Z5, S8, C5 and E Series

Airwheel, committed to the research and development of new products, has launched 7 series of different models with different focuses.

(firmenpresse) - Airwheel has been continuing to design high-quality, eco-friendly, and fashionable products and quite succeeded. Airwheel hoverboard sold so well all around the world, which means Airwheel now has more enormous influence in the intelligent scooter market. Airwheel, committed to the research and development of new products, has launched 7 series of different models with different focuses. Lets Take a look at the Airwheel new products in 2016, like the Z5, S8, C5 and E series with E6 and E3 foldable e bikes. https://twitter.com/AirwheelCZ/status/790475363100995584



Through years hard working and endeavor, people all over the world know Airwheel, discuss Airwheel and love Airwheel electric scooter. Airwheel is a responsible and high-quality intelligent scooter brand, which promotes the global development of the self-balancing scooter industry and win the trust of users around the world. Airwheel S series always chases a display of personal value and style, which is regarded as a revolution of Airwheel. S8 saddle-equipped scooter is more than a revolution. https://twitter.com/AirwheelCZ/status/789721707254734848



S5 2 wheel electric scooter is compact, agile and portable, which only takes up the one-tile-sized space. Airwheel Z5 is a newly designed electric scooter advocating portability and convenience, and it first introduces USB to its modular battery. In addition, its 13.15kg item weight and triple folding system of Z5 standing up electric scooter enables individuals to easily carry it into any small space. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H30NypbEq24&feature=youtu.be



As a riding enthusiast, this new generation Airwheel C5 helmet heads up display can meet your multiple demands. With the working temperature ranging from -20 to 50 degrees Celsius, Airwheel C5 can keep the wearer safe under extreme conditions. The weight is only 425g, equivalent to 3.3 iPhones 6s. Airwheel C5 intelligent helmet for road safety integrates the elements of camera, video, mobile phone and monitor. E series is a brand new series with more stable system. It adopts sitting-posture riding, which makes possible the long-distance trip. Airwheel E6 and E3 smart e bikes have electronic brake system, which make your trip safer and more comfortable. Multiple folding system is to provide riders a brand-new riding experience.





