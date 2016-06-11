My Low Carbon Ride With Airwheel Eco Friendly electric bike review 2016

Since I graduated from college, I have to stand up to the hot weather and drag my feet towards the metro station every day.

(firmenpresse) - As the environment protection has become a global hot issue, all walks of life are struggling to finds solutions to this serious problem. Airwheel Technology is no exception, making great efforts to producing pro-environment vehicle so that the air we breathe is cleaner and sky we see is bluer. No matter the former hoverboard X series, S series, Z series or the newest E series as E6 and E3 smart e bikes, they are all showing manufacturing philosophy of Airwheel. https://twitter.com/AirwheelCZ/status/790475007608487936



As a fresh graduate, Ive been dreaming about saving the trouble of crowded public transportation and going back to the summer when there was starry sky, tree shadows, pretty fireflies and cool breeze. However, the days never came back. What I have now is work and air-conditioner. So I would grab my Airwheel electric walkcar. https://twitter.com/AirwheelCZ/status/789721847860334592



Airwheel is powered by electricity, which operates easily. I just need to step on the board and control my gravity center instead of walking on foot. Hot as it is, I feel much better anyway. On the sweltering days, I would hold an umbrella and feel the breeze blow through my hair. There is no need to worry about the difficulty in learning how to ride Airwheel electric self-balancing scooter. Instead, it is quite easy to learn. Airwheel has the most-advanced in-built intelligent chips. It employs space attitude control principle, fuzzy algorithm and gyroscope system to achieve self-balance so that the rider can easily operate the scooter by changing the body direction.



To restore a good environment, we should drive less frequently and prevent more gas emissions from happening. However, driving less frequently doesnt necessarily mean walking more often. After all, walking consumes too much time. Instead, we can use Airwheel. For me, I always ride my Airwheel mini folding electric bike to work which generates zero gas emissions, leaving no harm to the environment. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H30NypbEq24&feature=youtu.be





It feels so nice to have breeze blowing across my cheeks, reminding me of the yore back in childhood with Airwheel electric scooter.



