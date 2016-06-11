Airwheel Mobility smart balance 2 wheel electric scooter  Revolutionary Transport

Airwheel, as a brand targeting global market, sells its products to more than 160 countries such as the U.S., Germany, Britain and France.

(firmenpresse) - With the development of science and technology, traditional transports can't satisfy the people's need to get around. Since the first transport being invented, locomotion has evolved from primary to complex, which can now travel across the ocean. To satisfy the need of different groups of people, electric bike, motorcycle, car, train, and airplane have been invented and applied to daily life. Commuters want a more intelligent, eco-friendly and humanistic one to solve the problem of "the 3 km distance". Therefore, Airwheel eco-friendly electric hoverboard appears and changes the world. https://twitter.com/AirwheelCZ/status/790475007608487936



Have interest and click the website to consult: http://lr.zoosnet.net/LR/Chatpre.aspx?id=LEF97767077&lng=en



Airwheel electric walkcar is more suitable for green urban commuting. Airwheel intelligent scooter uses imported Li-on battery to drive, and can be charged numerous times, whose lifespan is 3.8 times longer than the ordinary battery, and 2.9 times longer than other Li-on batteries. It is reliable and environmentally friendly, which could ensure the safety of the scooter and the user. As we all know, electricity is an eco-friendly and pollution-free energy, which saves you from worry about environmental pollution. https://twitter.com/AirwheelCZ/status/789721847860334592



In addition to environment protection, Airwheel intelligent electric scooter takes every detail, which related to users safe, into consideration. When running at over 12Km/H, Airwheel will raise its panel automatically; over 16 KM/h, the ankle Airwheel's panel will approach 10 degrees, which makes accelerating impossible. Therefore, Airwheel ensures users' safety.



Other than that, Airwheel mini folding electric bike is compact, flexible and lightweight, so you can take it anywhere, including your office and classroom. Generally speaking, every transport needs a parking lot. For example, airplane needs airport, ship needs port and car needs parking lot. A few can be carry-on. When people drive to somewhere, they spend a lot of time on finding a parking lot. When they are not with their cars, they always worry about the theft. So Airwheel solves these problems. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H30NypbEq24&feature=youtu.be





Airwheel electric scooter does a good job in environmental protection, high technology and portability. This cool look, intelligent and fashionable scooter must be the most popular and revolutionary product ever.



