Airwheel Eco Friendly Intelligent Electric Scooter Provides a New Relation between People and Cities

As current conditions of city traffic jam is becoming more and more serious, and the urban ecological environment deterioration, haze, road rage problems are derived, so the new transport like the intelligent electric scooter has win most people cognition and acceptance.

(firmenpresse) - Stepping into modern society, we can faced with an increasing number of annoying issues. City traffic jam is becoming more and more serious, and the urban ecological environment deterioration, haze, road rage problems are derived, so the new transport like the intelligent scooter has win most people cognition and acceptance. This low-carbon feast brings benefit to people and cities. Airwheel intelligent electric hoverboard can bring about changes to the status of the city and let the city peoples travelling become healthier, more comfortable, and more eco-friendly. https://twitter.com/AirwheelCZ/status/790475007608487936



Have interest and click the website to consult: http://lr.zoosnet.net/LR/Chatpre.aspx?id=LEF97767077&lng=en



The design intention of Airwheel is to ease the urban traffic pressure and environmental degradation. It is completely powered by electricity, will not emit a waste, which is zero pollution and green. Airwheel can detect people's riding state through the built-in smart chip, which carries out a smart interactive dialogue about safety and security. https://twitter.com/AirwheelCZ/status/789721847860334592



If over speed, Airwheel will alarm sound to remind people to pay attention to the speed; when the scooters measuring inclination angle exceeds a certain value, or the battery is low, it will also have the same warning, thereby to protect the safety of the riders. Airwheel eco-friendly electric scooter can let the users live in the city's ecological system, which is more harmonious and healthy. Besides, Airwheel also selects the branded lithium battery, which is high quality, safe and stable. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H30NypbEq24&feature=youtu.be



In addition to the benefits to the society, riding Airwheel folding electric bike is an entertainment and social activity. Entertainment can make people reduce pressure, and have mental relaxation. Health includes not only the health of the body, but also the health of the mind. After tense study, riding Airwheel electric walkcar can release physical and mental pleasure. It is also a good social activity. You can participate in electric scooter club where you can meet friend of positive, love life, advocating the movement.





