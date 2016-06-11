Such Features Make You Cannot Resist Airwheel Intelligent Electric Scooter

Airwheel electric scooter is intelligent and environmentally-friendly, which continuously popularizes green travel. Such features make you cannot resist Airwheel intelligent electric scooter.

(firmenpresse) - Nowadays, only this kind of product with both high technology and humanity can solve the traffic difficulties of citizens. Airwheel attracts more and more people. Low-carbon travel will be a trend. Citizens are spontaneously participating in solving the traffic jam and environmental problems. Airwheel electric walkcar is always focusing on promotion of green travel and endeavors to R&D the green transport in best quality. https://twitter.com/airwheelgroup/status/786847133353717760



People who often take bus and subway must come across such condition: there is always a certain distance between subway station or bus stop and the destination. It takes more time for people to travel under such conditions. In the rush hour, one or two minutes longer time means being late or cash penalty. As a result, people prefer to drive rather than wait and transfer public transportations, regardless of traffic jam. Airwheel is small-sized and light-weighted. You even can put it in your bag and carry it into a bus or subway, particularly the Airwheel single-wheeled electric scooter, Z5 foldable electric scooter and E3 backpack e bike, which can be taken away with travelers easily. People no longer spend time finding a parking space since the Airwheel electric scooter can be put indoor or just in the bag. The figure of Airwheel electric scooter is fashionable and novel, which can satisfy the taste of the youngsters nicely. https://twitter.com/AirwheelCZ/status/787173458996256768



Besides, Airwheel electric hoverboard enjoys advantages of low energy-consumption, pollution-free as well as zero-emission. The adopted cutting-edge technologies, like the most advanced intelligent chip, aerospace attitude control theory, fuzzy software algorithm and gyroscope system, make Airwheel self-balancing electric scooter the greenest and the most economical transport worldwide.





Comparatively speaking, the youngsters prefer Airwheel X series and twin-wheeled Q series to 2-wheeled electric scooter S series. However, the middle-aged and the elderly like Airwheel A series saddle-equipped scooter better, which has no learning barrier at all. The females would like to choose the Z series and E series electric folding bike other than the M series. Airwheel electric scooters can satisfy demands of different age groups because of good quality and rich types.



Airwheel eco-friendly electric scooter popularizes green, low-carbon and convenient travel.



