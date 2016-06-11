       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Automotive


Airwheel Intelligent Electric Scooters Lead Green Travel

With air quality is worsening day by day, peoples environmental consciousness is increased. A kind of green vehicle is coming into peoples daily life.

(firmenpresse) - The worsening environment has alerted people to care more about the environmental issues. Moben Intl Co., Limited, an innovative enterprise, has rolled out a kind of new green transport tool- Airwheel self-balancing electric scooters. It will lead the green travel.Compared with other transport tools, this new eco-friendly vehicle makes the best use of the highest technologies. It is the Airwheel electric self-balancing scooter. When many people face Airwheel eco-friendly electric scooter, they dont know how to ride them. In fact, it is so easy. https://twitter.com/airwheelgroup/status/786847133353717760

Have interest and click the website to consult: http://lr.zoosnet.net/LR/Chatpre.aspx?id=LEF97767077&lng=en

Airwheel electric scooters are self-balancing models. They can roll forward or backward according to riders movements after precision high-speed calculation of smart chips based on inside gyroscope and acceleration sensor. The rider just needs to change the angles of his body forward, backward, left and right, the self-balancing electric scooter will move forward, backward, left or right with the angles. As a result, it probably only takes users about 10 minutes to learn riding Airwheel electric mobility hoverboard

All Airwheel electric scooters are driven by the green electricity. So they dont have pollutions to the environment. The original lithium batteries have been applied to Airwheel. The batteries are safer, more-nontoxic and have longer lifetime than ordinary batteries. Besides, they are very energy-saving. Airwheel electric folding bike are one of the best eco-friendly models in the modern society.

In addition to the intelligence and self-balance, Airwheel intelligent power scooter has comprehensive protection system. Every electric self-balancing scooter has triple protections: speed limit protection, low battery protection and tilting protection. When the tilting angle, speed or remaining electricity exceeds the safety value, the corresponding warning will be activated immediately. In other words, it protects riders safety to the greatest extent. https://twitter.com/AirwheelCZ/status/787173458996256768



With air quality is worsening day by day, peoples environmental consciousness is increased. A kind of green vehicle is coming into peoples daily life. Airwheel electric scooters are intelligent and low-carbon vehicles. There is no doubt that they will be the leaders of green travel.

Media Contact:
Company Name: Airwheel Holding Limited
Contact Person: Eric
Country: Los Angeles, CA, USA
E-mail: sales(at)airwheel.net
Website: http://www.airwheel.net



