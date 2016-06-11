Airwheel E3 Backpack E Bike Is the Best Transport for Students To Go To School

There are still many parents worried about the safety of their kids and they look forward to a transport with high safety and reasonable price.

Nowadays, for many middle school and high school students, bicycle is their important transport. Riding bicycle is not only environmental-friendly, but also an aerobic exercise. However, there are still many parents worried about the safety of their kids and they look forward to a transport with high safety and reasonable price. Comparatively speaking, Airwheel E3 backpack e bike will be the best choice.



Generally speaking, middle school and high school students have much more flexible knees than many adults. Therefore, learning how to ride Airwheel E3 electric folding bike is a piece of cake for them. For initial use, please open phone Bluetooth to connect the Airwheel App to check current electricity and to realize App fault self-diagnosis. Getting on: give an initial speed to get ontoggle the accelerator slowlyadjust the gravity center to find the comfortable riding posture(do not accelerate sharply). Getting off: decelerate slowly and after it stops, turn off the switch first and then get off from the board. https://twitter.com/AirwheelCZ/status/787173928112365568



Besides, the 12.5kg weight, small and exquisite figure make E3 folding e bike more easily be mastered. It also occupies small space and thus students even can put it in schoolbag when attending class. There is an exclusively designed backpack for E3, folding size 400*353*472mm.



High safety lets parents at ease. The pedals of Airwheel E3 smart e bike is made from aviation aluminum, which enjoys properties of waterproof, dustproof and preventing electricity leakage. Meanwhile, the high-intensity and slim pedals contribute to the light weight. Customized 8 inch tyres has better traffic ability and stability.



Many parents forbid their kids from riding too fast so as to avoid accidents. Various protections also improve the riding safety of students. The first is the speed limit protection that can be set via the mobile APP. If parents set the dangerous speed is 12km/h, so when the speed of E3 e bike is more than 12km/h, mobile phone will alarm the riders to slow down.





Airwheel E3 is the best transport for students to go to school.



