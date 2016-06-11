Airwheel S8 Saddle Equipped Scooter Arises A Sense of Well Being

Faced with fiercer and fiercer competition, folks feel hard to feel the sense of well-being, with less and less spare time, no matter they are busy with work and study.

(firmenpresse) - In modern society, people feel hard to feel the sense of well-being, with less and less spare time, as they are busy with work and study. They even have no time to look at the roadside scenery, let alone enjoying the beauties in life. Here is a solution. The release of Airwheel S8 two wheel saddle-equipped scooter will give people a sense of well-being. https://twitter.com/airwheelgroup/status/786847133353717760



Airwheel S8 double-wheels mini electric scooter gives priority to utility with the features of high-tech and environmental protection as the shell is made of technological and environmental material, together with the appearance design with science and technology. Its materials are featured by wear-resisting, scratch-resistant, insulation, extensibility, stability and resistance to chemical corrosion. https://twitter.com/AirwheelCZ/status/787173458996256768



Airwheel S8 sitting-posture electric scooter is known for its mini appearance and elegant riding posture that appeal a vast number of people to ride it, with the height: 738mm, length: 521mm and width: 329mm which only weighs 14.8kg. The 10in small wheel and the unique design of exposed tyres make it have adaptability that is more extraordinary in outdoor environment. Two ways of riding postures bring more comfort and surprises.



Airwheel S8 is able to arise individuals sense of well-being due to its brilliant performance. Thought it has light and handy appearance, it can be turned 360 ° and the sensitivity is increased greatly. You can ride it to work, travel, shopping or date. Airwheel S8 is also intelligent. The upgraded central processing unit makes the braking capacity stronger. It only takes 0.3 seconds for S8 to speed up. Besides, S8 self-balancing electric scooter is able to connect with the mobile phone APP. Riders can monitor the status, riding track and location of their scooter. Whats more, the upgraded APP is able to build a community for riders to share the joy of riding.





Airwheel S8 self-balancing two wheels scooter lets you enjoy the sense of well-being fully, whether from utility, elegance or performance.



