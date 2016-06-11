ATOS :Atos launches "Atos Quantum", the first quantum computing industry program in Europe

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
* Building on the scientific breakthroughs in quantum information, in the next
decades, the digital world will undergo a technological revolution radically
changing all sectors of activity
* The Atos global program "Atos Quantum", targets the development and
marketing of solutions for quantum computing, as well as quantum safe cyber
security products
Paris, November 6(th) 2016 - Atos, an international leader in digital services,
launches "Atos Quantum", an ambitious program to develop quantum computing
solutions that offer unprecedented computing power, while enhancing its cyber
security products to face with these new technologies.
The program was reviewed and launched in the presence of world-renowned quantum
physicists and mathematicians:
* Alain Aspect, professor at the Institut d'Optique Graduate School and Ecole
Polytechnique, Université Paris-Saclay;
* David DiVincenzo, Alexander von Humboldt Professor, Director of the
Institute for Quantum Information at RWTH Aachen University, Director of the
Institute for Theoretical Nanoelectronics at the Juelich Research Center;
* Artur Ekert, Professor of Quantum Physics at the Mathematical Institute,
University of Oxford; Lee Kong Chian, Centennial Professor and Director,
Centre of Quantum Technologies at the National University of Singapore;
* Daniel Estève, Research Director, CEA Saclay, head of Quantronics;
* Serge Haroche, Professor emeritus at the Collège de France, Nobel laureate
in Physics;
* Cédric Villani, Professor at University of Lyon Claude Bernard, Head of the
Henri Poincaré Institute CNRS/UPMC, Fields Medal laureate.
On this occasion, Thierry Breton, CEO and Chairman of Atos, said: "The first
quantum revolution, led in the early twentieth century by young Europeans of the
likes of Einstein, Heisenberg, Pauli or Schrödinger, gave birth over the years
to major inventions including superconductivity, transistor, laser, fiber-optic
communications, MRI, GPS etc... Today, taking advantage of our expertise in
supercomputers and cyber security, we are fully committed to the second quantum
revolution that will disrupt all of our clients' business activities in the
coming decades, from medicine to agriculture through finance and industries.
It's a real collective, human and technological adventure that opens up to us.
For the one who liked the digital evolution they will love the quantum
revolution."
Atos Quantum targets notably the following developments and industrial
integration:
* Developing a quantum simulation platform to enable researchers to test, as
of now, algorithms and software for future quantum computers
* Creating an algorithm development and programming cluster to develop a
portfolio of quantum applications, in particular for Big Data, Artificial
Intelligence, supercomputing and cyber security
* Designing innovative computing architectures to enable applications to
benefit from the colossal power provided by quantum and standard
environments available on conventional supercomputers
* Developing new quantum safe cryptography algorithms to make applications
inviolable by quantum methods and preserve existing safety levels that
enable, amongst other things, the secure operation of the Internet,
electronic business, and the protection of personal data.
Atos Quantum fits into Atos' rich technological ecosystem. The Group already has
15 R&D centres and has created a new quantum research and development laboratory
in France, near Paris, with a dedicated quantum team.
Atos Quantum also benefits from the dynamics of the Group in supercomputing,
numerical simulation and cyber security. To simulate quantum computing, Atos
Quantum can already rely on the computing power of the Bull sequana
supercomputer, launched in April 2016, and its program to achieve exaflop
performance - 1 billion billion operations per second.
Quantum computation is expected in the next decades to confront the explosion of
data generated by the Big Data and the Internet of Things revolution. It should
also generate significant advances in deep learning and artificial intelligence.
To move forward on these critical issues, Atos intends to set up several
partnerships with research centers and universities worldwide.
