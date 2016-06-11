ATOS :Atos launches "Atos Quantum", the first quantum computing industry program in Europe

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -







* Building on the scientific breakthroughs in quantum information, in the next

decades, the digital world will undergo a technological revolution radically

changing all sectors of activity



* The Atos global program "Atos Quantum", targets the development and

marketing of solutions for quantum computing, as well as quantum safe cyber

security products





Paris, November 6(th) 2016 - Atos, an international leader in digital services,

launches "Atos Quantum", an ambitious program to develop quantum computing

solutions that offer unprecedented computing power, while enhancing its cyber

security products to face with these new technologies.



The program was reviewed and launched in the presence of world-renowned quantum

physicists and mathematicians:

* Alain Aspect, professor at the Institut d'Optique Graduate School and Ecole

Polytechnique, Université Paris-Saclay;

* David DiVincenzo, Alexander von Humboldt Professor, Director of the

Institute for Quantum Information at RWTH Aachen University, Director of the

Institute for Theoretical Nanoelectronics at the Juelich Research Center;

* Artur Ekert, Professor of Quantum Physics at the Mathematical Institute,

University of Oxford; Lee Kong Chian, Centennial Professor and Director,

Centre of Quantum Technologies at the National University of Singapore;

* Daniel Estève, Research Director, CEA Saclay, head of Quantronics;

* Serge Haroche, Professor emeritus at the Collège de France, Nobel laureate

in Physics;

* Cédric Villani, Professor at University of Lyon Claude Bernard, Head of the

Henri Poincaré Institute CNRS/UPMC, Fields Medal laureate.





On this occasion, Thierry Breton, CEO and Chairman of Atos, said: "The first

quantum revolution, led in the early twentieth century by young Europeans of the



likes of Einstein, Heisenberg, Pauli or Schrödinger, gave birth over the years

to major inventions including superconductivity, transistor, laser, fiber-optic

communications, MRI, GPS etc... Today, taking advantage of our expertise in

supercomputers and cyber security, we are fully committed to the second quantum

revolution that will disrupt all of our clients' business activities in the

coming decades, from medicine to agriculture through finance and industries.

It's a real collective, human and technological adventure that opens up to us.

For the one who liked the digital evolution they will love the quantum

revolution."



Atos Quantum targets notably the following developments and industrial

integration:



* Developing a quantum simulation platform to enable researchers to test, as

of now, algorithms and software for future quantum computers



* Creating an algorithm development and programming cluster to develop a

portfolio of quantum applications, in particular for Big Data, Artificial

Intelligence, supercomputing and cyber security



* Designing innovative computing architectures to enable applications to

benefit from the colossal power provided by quantum and standard

environments available on conventional supercomputers



* Developing new quantum safe cryptography algorithms to make applications

inviolable by quantum methods and preserve existing safety levels that

enable, amongst other things, the secure operation of the Internet,

electronic business, and the protection of personal data.





Atos Quantum fits into Atos' rich technological ecosystem. The Group already has

15 R&D centres and has created a new quantum research and development laboratory

in France, near Paris, with a dedicated quantum team.



Atos Quantum also benefits from the dynamics of the Group in supercomputing,

numerical simulation and cyber security. To simulate quantum computing, Atos

Quantum can already rely on the computing power of the Bull sequana

supercomputer, launched in April 2016, and its program to achieve exaflop

performance - 1 billion billion operations per second.



Quantum computation is expected in the next decades to confront the explosion of

data generated by the Big Data and the Internet of Things revolution. It should

also generate significant advances in deep learning and artificial intelligence.

To move forward on these critical issues, Atos intends to set up several

partnerships with research centers and universities worldwide.

***

About Atos



Atos SE (Societas Europaea) is a leader in digital services with pro forma

annual revenue of circa ? 12 billion and circa 100,000 employees in 72

countries. Serving a global client base, the Group provides Consulting & Systems

Integration services, Managed Services & BPO, Cloud operations, Big Data &

Cybersecurity solutions, as well as transactional services through Worldline,

the European leader in the payments and transactional services industry. With

its deep technology expertise and industry knowledge, the Group works with

clients across different business sectors: Defense, Financial Services, Health,

Manufacturing, Media, Utilities, Public sector, Retail, Telecommunications, and

Transportation. Atos is focused on business technology that powers progress and

helps organizations to create their firm of the future. The Group is the

Worldwide Information Technology Partner for the Olympic & Paralympic Games and

is listed on the Euronext Paris market. Atos operates under the brands Atos,

Atos Consulting, Atos Worldgrid, Bull, Canopy, Unify and Worldline.



For more information, visit: atos.net / Follow us on Twitter (at)Atos



Contact Terence ZAKKA | +33 1 73 26 40 76 | terence.zakka(at)atos.net









This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: ATOS via GlobeNewswire















More information:

http://www.atosorigin.com/corporate/default.htm



PressRelease by

ATOS

Company information / Profile:

Date: 11/06/2016 - 15:01

Language: English

News-ID 505186

Character count: 6716

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: ATOS

Stadt: Bezons





Number of hits: 25



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease