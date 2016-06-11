Airwheel Electric Walkcar Will Attend The EICMA Once Again In 2016

As one of the world's largest two-wheelers exhibition, EICMA has attracted myriads of people. Airwheel with its fabulous electric scooters will join in the 2016 EICMA.

(firmenpresse) - From Nov 8th to Nov 13nd 2016, EICMA is to be held in Fiera Milano RHO (Milan Convention Centre in Rho area of Milan). As one of the world's largest two-wheelers exhibition, EICMA has attracted myriads of people. Airwheel with its fabulous electric scooters will join in the 2016 EICMA. Its location at the exhibition is Booth No.: Hall 4, Stand F50. https://twitter.com/airwheelgroup/status/786847133353717760



Have interest and click the website to consult: http://lr.zoosnet.net/LR/Chatpre.aspx?id=LEF97767077&lng=en



There is less than a month when the 2016 EICMA kicks off. Airwheel has been well prepared. With its awesome electric scooters and folding electric bikes, Airwheel electric walkcar is going to step into this country, Italy, which is famous for its delicacy, architecture, Milan fashion week, etc. https://twitter.com/AirwheelCZ/status/787174292517691392



Airwheel S8 and Z5 are 2-wheeled mini electric scooter , different in the whole structure and strength. S8 with two tires located the both sides of operating position, namely left and right. Its operating arm is with hollow design, at which the Led lights are built-in. There is an attachable bag on the rod, holding some personal stuff. About Z5 foldable electric scooter, it seems a little stronger than S8 two wheel saddle-equipped scooter. The amazing point is the battery design with a holder positioned at the operating arm. Its convenient for riders to replace battery, and escape from the limitation of running out of power. Apart from that, it comes with multiple foldable systems. It is portable after it turns small, which is an eye-catching creation design. https://twitter.com/AirwheelCZ/status/787173458996256768



Only with those stuffs, its not adequate to guarantee a higher visibility. Plus the protagonist of this show is two-wheel vehicle. Since the show advocates a new concept of mobility with mixed elements, Airwheel will present its brand new citizen folding electric bikes, like R5, E3 and E6. Airwheel R5 electric moped bicycle is featured by the man-powered, power-assisted and electricity-assisted ride mode. E3 and E6 electric folding bike are famous for its extreme portability.





Spare yourself a schedule to attend the awesome 2016 EICMA and make an appointment with Airwheel that will not let you down.



Media Contact:

Company Name: Airwheel Holding Limited

Contact Person: Eric

Country: Los Angeles, CA, USA

E-mail: sales(at)airwheel.net

Website: http://www.airwheel.net





More information:

http://www.airwheel.net



PressRelease by

Airwheel Holding Limited

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 11/06/2016 - 18:19

Language: English

News-ID 505187

Character count: 2768

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Airwheel Holding Limited



Meldungsart: Unternehmensinformation

Versandart: Veröffentlichung



Number of hits: 33



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease