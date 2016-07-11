Konica Minolta Connects Young and Old with Build-a-Bento Programme

(firmenpresse) - SINGAPORE -- (Marketwired) -- 11/06/16 -- On Saturday, November 5, 2016, employees from Konica Minolta Business Solutions Asia (BSA) rolled up their sleeves and partnered with children from Beyond Social Services to make bento boxes for underprivileged senior citizens at Whampoa.

The Build-a-Bento Programme gave the children an opportunity to do their part for the society while piquing their culinary interest.

"It was both a fun and educational programme for the employees and students," said Ms. Celine Long, Senior Manager, Konica Minolta BSA, and one of the staff who volunteered at the initiative on Saturday. "Being able to positively impact the children at Beyond Social Services and elderly community of Whampoa aligns with Konica Minolta's belief in the power of inclusiveness and collaboration."

Mr. Gerard Ee, Executive Director, Beyond Social Services, added, "By showing our children how to pack a bento or a home-packed meal common in Japanese cuisine, Konica Minolta has impressed on them that our differences can be opportunities for new experiences and friendship. We are always impressed by the thoughtful care Konica Minolta takes wherever they are with our children."

The print and enterprise content management company has frequently encouraged employees to volunteer for such community initiatives since the launch of its 'I AM CSR' corporate social responsibility programme in April this year. The programme aims to improve employee volunteerism rates and supports the Singapore Government's push to encourage more citizens to give back to the community.

Konica Minolta Business Solutions Asia is a leader in print and enterprise content management focusing on optimisation, productivity and information sharing via its broad range of office and production printing solutions and services. Backed by strong service standards and proficient support staff, Konica Minolta has won numerous awards and recognition, including placement in the Leaders Quadrant on the Gartner 2014 Magic Quadrant for Managed Print Services (MPS) and Managed Content Services (MCS). Konica Minolta, Inc. has also been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for five years in a row. For more information, please visit: .

