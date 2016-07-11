Intelligent and Mini Airwheel S8 Double Wheels Electric Scooter

Airwheel S8 sitting-posture electric scooter is the second type in Airwheel S-series that supports both standing and sitting posture riding

(firmenpresse) - Airwheel S8 has become the most welcomed electric scooter for many Airwheel riders. Adopting the Cassinian curve design concept, Airwheel S8 is simple and faddish in externality, interpreting the beauty of art via unique design. Comparatively, Airwheel S8 is designed with smaller size and more exquisite style. In order to realize smaller size and light weight, Airwheel S8 sitting-posture electric scooter installs two small wheels with 10-inch diameter, looks extremely tiny and exquisite. More importantly, the 10 inch tubeless tires with excellent performances ensure that you ride on any roads steadily. https://twitter.com/airwheelgroup/status/786847133353717760



Have interest and click the website to consult: http://lr.zoosnet.net/LR/Chatpre.aspx?id=LEF97767077&lng=en



Moreover, the entire bodywork of Airwheel S8 saddle-equipped scooter made from magnesium alloy merely occupies the space of one floorboard, saving a lot of space and alleviating the pressure from finding parking space. Its operating rod is designed to be adjustable, in a bid to provide riders a more comfortable and elegant riding experience. Truthfully, the smaller-sized Airwheel S8 brings more convenience for Airwheel riders. With the 14.8kg item weight, even females can lift it effortlessly.



The small and delicate Airwheel S8 is featured by big power and strong momentum actually. The central processing unit is upgrade with greater and faster braking capacity. The fast response to braking is well supported by the high-tech intelligent chip, which acts as the brain of Airwheel S8 Like any other Airwheel types, the tech-intelligence of Airwheel S8 electric walkcar comes with the built-in intelligent chip that realizes automation and data processing. https://twitter.com/AirwheelCZ/status/787173458996256768



In addition to the mini size and exquisite design, Airwheel S8 can also reach the maximized speed about 17km/h easily due to the large battery capacity and brilliant performance. Of course, it will vary duo to the road conditions and riders weights etc. The premium battery is able to provide sustainable power supply to Airwheel S8 mini electric scooter , enduring strong momentum and smooth riding experiences.





Airwheel S8 realizes an upgrade in App. Besides learning the real-time data, its IM social system is designed for people to communicate and share photos on the way, etc.



Media Contact:

Company Name: Airwheel Holding Limited

Contact Person: Eric

Country: Los Angeles, CA, USA

E-mail: sales(at)airwheel.net

Website: http://www.airwheel.net





More information:

http://www.airwheel.net



PressRelease by

Airwheel Holding Limited

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 11/07/2016 - 05:11

Language: English

News-ID 505197

Character count: 2810

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Airwheel Holding Limited



Meldungsart: bitte

Versandart: Veröffentlichung



Number of hits: 73



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease