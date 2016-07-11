A Tattoo Removal Parlor Opened in Vital Polyclinic for the Person Who Doesnt Need Any

(firmenpresse) - FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE



Vital Polyclinic is one of the largest beauty care treatment facility in the country and on the last year they have come up with the idea to open an advanced tattoo removal center with all the cutting-edge facilities to remove the unwanted or old tattoos. On the last Monday, the clinic officials along with the skin specialist doctors had unwrapped the much awaited modern tattoo eliminating parlor with the presence of a small crowd and the press, including our team. This opening of the clinic will mark an era of new modern technology to remove your tattoos, which you dont need any more said by the official spokesperson.



According to our correspondence, the tattoo parlor has some new advanced laser equipment that came from the European countries like Germany and France, and also the operators of the instruments were specially trained in Europe. In the opening, there was a small animated demonstration of removing a tattoo with specialized tools and with a team with expertise and experience gathered from places. According to the clinic spokesperson, this facility have the advanced tattoo removal Abu Dhabi has ever seen, and will surplus the other present tattoo parlors with older equipment and technology, dont know this will create a spark or encourage other health cares to come up with new techniques or not.



The demonstration lasted for twenty minutes, but in reality, while at the time of operation will take more than just twenty minutes and also rely on the kind and size of the permanent tattoo. The clinics official, namely Mr. Khaled Haj Younes is very much certain about finding this type of tattoo removal in Abu Dhabi is close to impossible for now, but maybe in future will emerge some place in the city.



To know more about the removal of tattoos with advanced techniques then visit the website http://www.vital.ae/tattoo-removal-abu-dhabi/.



About the Clinic:

Vital Polyclinic is an aesthetic & skin care clinic with a motto of several dedicated cosmetic and medical treatments with advanced technologies, and being a front runner in tattoo removal services in the city of Abu Dhabi.





Contact:

Contact Name: Mr Khaled Haj Younes

Company: Vital Poly Clinic

City: Abu Dhabi

Country: United Arab Emirates

Address: Al Bateen, Street 32, Behind BMW Showroom

Email: info(at)vital.ae

Website: http://www.vital.ae

Phone: +971 2 6667067



###





More information:

http://www.vital.ae/tattoo-removal-abu-dhabi/



PressRelease by

Vital Poly Clinic

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 11/07/2016 - 05:33

Language: English

News-ID 505198

Character count: 2553

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Vital Poly Clinic

Ansprechpartner: Mr Khaled Haj Younes

Stadt: Abu Dhabi

Telefon: +971 2 6667067



Meldungsart: Produktinformation

Versandart: Veröffentlichung



Number of hits: 66



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease