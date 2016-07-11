Airwheel Z5 Foldable Electric Scooter Lends Designated Drivers a Hand

Designated driving business is quite booming in recent years, because too many people own private cars and traffic law clearly forbids drunk driving.

(firmenpresse) - As we know, drunk driving is a horrible and irresponsible behavior and the driver will be severely punished if he is checked out by traffic police. Sometimes, drivers license even may be imprisoned. Strict supervision paves the way for booming designated driving business. How can designated drivers shuttle back and forth among different clients quickly and punctually? The one that can meet above all requirements is Airwheel Z5 2-wheeled electric scooter. https://twitter.com/airwheelgroup/status/786847133353717760



Have interest and click the website to consult: http://lr.zoosnet.net/LR/Chatpre.aspx?id=LEF97767077&lng=en



What they need is a transport that can be folded and put in trunk easily. Meanwhile, such a transport also should be easy-to-ride and get to the agreed place quickly. When it comes to storage space, it largely benefits from the multiple folding system of Airwheel Z5 foldable mini electric scooter , which can be folded into a very small size and put in trunk very easily. https://twitter.com/AirwheelCZ/status/787174292517691392



Airwheel Z5 standing up electric scooter adopts front-standing design, which conforms to human engineering and effectively shuns the fatigue caused by side-standing riding. It is more in line with the body's daily standing habit, and reduces the burden on both legs. The adjustable operating arm offers all designated drivers comfortable riding experiences whatever their heights are.



More importantly, the battery is alternative. If the battery runs out halfway, designated drivers can replace it with a full one conveniently. Also, during the journey, high efficient USB power supply interface can meet the charging demands of mobile phone, Tablet, SLR and other daily smart devices. The matting pedals not only improve the riding safety and comfort designated drivers feet, but also can be folded so as to save storage space.



The appearance and boom of the designated driving largely reduces traffic accidents caused by drunk driving. At the same time, Airwheel Z5 has been widely approved by people and other Airwheel scooter types are understood by more and more people. Undoubtedly, Airwheel Z5 personal electric scooter is the blessing to them.





