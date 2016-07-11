Appliance Repair Company E&J Appliance Hires New Tech

(firmenpresse) - E&J Appliance Service Company is proud to welcome George, an expert technician who has 15 years of experience in the appliance repair industry, as a vital addition to their staff. The company, which specializes in the repair of major appliances, continues to grow thanks to their superior repair services and excellent customer service. According to the company spokesperson, Georges skills and expertise will be extremely useful in providing much better service to their customers. He adds that they are still looking for qualified technicians to join their team to meet the needs of their expanding customer base.



A family-owned and operated business, E&J Appliance has been servicing the East Valley area since their foundation in 1982 by Ernie Johnson. Now a highly skilled and experienced technician, Ernie started his career in the appliance repair industry by launching his own business from his own garage. He earned his Master Technician certification through the Certified Service Center, a national appliance serving organization. In 1999, his son Alan joined him in the family business, and he now serves as the companys Vice President and Operations Manager. What used to be a small business from a garage has expanded into a full-pledged company with a full-time staff and five service vehicles.



As a major appliance repair company, E&J Appliance Service Company provides repairs for washers and dryers, refrigerators, freezers, dishwashers, compactors, disposals, microwaves, ovens and ranges, water heaters and warming drawers, and wine coolers. They service all major brands of appliances, such as Jenn-Air, Frigidaire, Sharp, Electrolux, LG, Samsung, Magic Chef, Thermador, Maytag, Whirlpool, U-Line, Estate, Admiral, Kenmore, G.E., Westinghouse, Bosch, Magic Chef, Sub-Zero, Hotpoint, and more. Their trained technicians specialize in all models of appliances, whether old or new.



Committed to providing top-notch service, the company regularly sends their team of technicians to attend seminars and trainings so they can stay up to date with the appliance industrys newest technological advancements. Since the beginning of 2016, their technicians have already attended several trainings, one of which is the ASTI (Annual Service Training Institute) service trainingthe largest appliance service training convention in the country.





To further improve the quality of service they can provide to customers, the company has recently purchased new iPad Pros for their technicians to use in the field. We believe in the power of technology, says the spokesperson, and so we leverage technology to help our technicians do an excellent job each time. We know that giving them the right tools and resources will enable them to meet and even surpass our customers expectations.



Even before this recent purchase of iPad Pros, however, the company was already providing outstanding service to clients. In fact, the company is BBB accredited with an A+ rating and boasts Yelp ratings of mostly 5 stars.



To learn more about the company, visit http://www.ejappliance.com/



About E&J Appliance Service Company



E&J Appliance Service Company is a company that provides major appliance repair services. A family-owned and operated business, it was established in 1982 by Ernie Johnson. The company has been providing excellent service in the East Valley area and continues to grow at a fast rate.



