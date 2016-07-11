A New Age Skin Care Facility has launched in the City of Abu Dhabi by VITAL Poly Clinic

(firmenpresse) - FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Vital Poly Clinic is one of the most technological advanced healthcare centers in the city and also in the country with a lot of beauty therapy and other essential surgeries. The center has come up with an idea of skin treatment facility with more innovative methods using some world class medical instruments and medical practitioners, and on the last Saturday, this facility was opened for demonstrations. There was a presence of several audiences and media persons, and our correspondence was also present there and got some news which is shown in this report.
At the conference, there were some of the top officials and other high-ranking members of the clinic along with some senior specialist doctors. The new facility will have all new technological advanced instruments to cure some sensitive skin diseases along with some modern methods of facial treatment, the official spokesperson said to our correspondence. The presence of some celebrated skin specialists marks this as a non-ordinary facial treating facility, in fact, this in on the move to become one of the leading health cares in the city.
Our correspondence also spoke with some senior doctors about the new facility, and they have to say this, We are looking for some defects in this medical center, as we will give the certificate to this center but, till now its all seems to look good. After some medical demonstrations and question answers we again met with another skin care specialist, the facility is quite good in many ways, and the facial section is well built, but cant say it can possess the best facial treatment Abu Dhabi has ever got.
At the end of this gathering, marks the time when Vital Poly Clinic got its key to skin care treatment service. To know more about the specified treatments visit the website of http://www.vital.ae/skin-care-abu-dhabi/.
About VITAL:
The Vital Poly Clinic is all about different specialized treatment facilities and with this the skin care section is no difference, and this health care is known for its uses of sophisticated medical instruments and operation methods.
Contact:
Contact Name: Mr Khaled Haj Younes
Company: Vital Poly Clinic
City: Abu Dhabi
Country: United Arab Emirates
Address: Al Bateen, Street 32, Behind BMW Showroom
Email: info(at)vital.ae
Website: http://www.vital.ae
Phone: +971 2 6667067
